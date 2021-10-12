Wigan woman Babs mopping up as cleaning business continues to grow

Married to the Mop was started five years ago by Barbara Roberts while she was working at Sainsbury’s warehouse and decided to set up her own company which is now her full-time job.

Starting out with one van, she now has three and currently employs 10 staff, six of which are full-time and is now looking to expand even further.

Babs from Platt Bridge said: “It really has just grown and grown more each year more than I ever expected.

Babs (left) with a member of her team

“We now sub-contract to seven insurance firms as well as doing domestic work for offices all over Wigan.

“Since the start of the pandemic in particular business just went through the roof! I was doing more and more jobs for warehouses, cleaning all their offices and canteens as well as going into nurseries to help make them covid safe.”

Over the summer, Babs and her team worked alongside the council during their Wigan Live events.

“We’ve been cleaning up after events including the portaloos and it was great to be involved.

“I‘ve been asked do I have a strong stomach for things like this but I enjoy it and it helps having a great team of girls.”

Along with her other work, Babs goes into fire damaged homes and businesses to help with the clean up.

“I went to London to do some training to be able to do this.

“Doing this line of work helps make it safer for tradesmen who enter.

“They are in such a bad way, you can really see the difference once the jobs done and it’s really rewarding.”

She hopes that in 12 months time, she will be able to expand into cleaning up crime scenes.

Babs is set to acquire another van and is looking to hire more staff with the hope that the enterprise continues to grow at such a successful rate.

To find out more about Married to the Mop visit their Facebook page or call 01942 517359