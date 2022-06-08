The BP garage, on Scot Lane in Wigan, was also seen selling petrol for 197.9p a litre yesterday.

Currently average prices of unleaded petrol nationally are around 182p a litre while diesel sits at around 189p a litre.

It sparked fury among Wigan motorists struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorist Simon Gifford said: “Imagine my surprise, when passing the BP station on Scot Lane, I saw what their prices were.

“We are all struggling but it would appear, when compared to other fuel companies, that BP don't care.”

Kath Peace said: “BP garage Scot Lane - unleaded now £1.979 per litre! I should imagine this time next week it'll be over the £2 per litre mark.”

A Twitter user named BigSteMUFC added: “There are absolutely scandalous fuel prices near me.”

Prices have dropped slightly today

However it has been revealed that BP does not set the prices for four borough petrol stations operated by a third-party company – with the Scot Lane branch run by Park Garage Group.

A spokesman for BP said: “We aim to price fuels competitively and monitor the prices we set daily at the sites we operate.

“There are around 1,200 BP branded retail sites in the UK – BP owns and operates just over 300 of these.

“BP only sets the pump price at these retail sites we operate and we aim to price competitively with other sites in the local area.

"We monitor our fuel prices daily on a site-by-site basis. Fuel prices take into account the local market conditions, cost of operations and the cost of delivering fuel to a particular retail site or area. In addition, taxes - duty and VAT - make up a significant proportion of price.

"Around 900 of the 1,200 BP branded sites are operated by independent dealers to whom we supply fuel and branding.

"At those sites, the price is decided by the operator not BP.”