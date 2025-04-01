Wigan’s Charlotte Rothwell Named Finalist in NW Family Business Awards – Public Vote Now Open!
Charlotte has been at the heart of DASCO since day one, joining the family business with little more than a pen, a paper, and a passion to succeed.
Over the past 10 years, she has been instrumental in building the company from the ground up. While balancing the books, Charlotte has also helped lay the foundations of a business that now employs over 160 people, 84% of whom are from the Wigan borough.
Known for her straight-talking warmth, loyalty, and relentless work ethic, Charlotte is the person every supplier wants to speak to, and every team member can rely on. She’s helped transform DASCO into one of the region’s most respected and community-focused businesses.
The public vote is now open, and DASCO is calling on the people of Wigan to get behind Charlotte and show the competition what true Wigan grit and heart looks like.
“We’re so proud of Charlotte,” said Managing Director Scott Rothwell. “She’s the glue that holds so much of this business together. She’s never wanted the spotlight, but she 100% deserves it. Now we need Wigan to help her bring it home.”
Voting closes on the 1st of May, so don’t miss your chance to support a hometown hero.
🗳️ Vote for Charlotte here: https://www.northwestfamilybusinessawards.co.uk/award-finalist/charlotte-rothwell/