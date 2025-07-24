Wigan's outstanding theatre company ThickSkin proudly announce new staff appointments and major funding award

ThickSkin proudly share their latest staff joining their award-winning Wigan-based theatre company. Included in these appointments is a new Head of Marketing & Audiences, alongside a Jerwood Associate Artist. In recognition of ThickSkin's exceptional work, the Jerwood Foundation, a future facing charitable foundation, awarded the company £40,000 towards its Associate Placement Programme. This wonderful programme offers impactful opportunities for emerging and mid-career artists to grow as creatives.

Renowned for their high-quality productions, ThickSkin's latest recruitments will continue to foster the company's incredible mission of enriching theatre and talent in the North West.

Joining the team, as the first of two Jerwood Associate Artists is Manchester-born Anna Berentzen (Leave No Trace: Buxton Opera House in Association with Buxton Civic Association; All I Want for Christmas: Royal Exchange Theatre). She was previously part of Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre Young Director's programme and has since co-founded the Hawkseed Theatre and has worked across a range of leading venues including, RSC, Factory International and Buxton Opera House. During her time at ThickSkin, she will work closely with their Artistic Director supporting with the upcoming programme as well as being given support and resources to develop herself as an artist.

She shares: "I’m thrilled to be joining ThickSkin over the coming 6 months. This is such a unique experience to learn from a vibrant theatre company in the North West, whilst being an active member of the artistic team. The Jerwood Associate Artist role also allows me a paid opportunity to develop my own work and practice - something that is incredibly rare in this country. I’m very grateful to be part of the team and so excited to get started!'

Anna Berentzen. Photo: ThickSkin

Entering the role of Head of Marketing & Audiences is Iain Christie (Royal Court Theatre Liverpool, Rawhide Comedy Club, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse). During his time at the Royal Court Theatre, he was instrumental in growing the organisation from a 300-seat comedy club to a 1,000-seat theatre venue, welcoming more than 180,000 people each year. Christie will be bringing a wealth of valuable experience to ensure ThickSkin's bold productions connect not only with Wigan local's but with audiences across the UK.

Also set to bring a diverse and exciting energy to the ThickSkin team is Steph Connell as Senior Producer; Cath Cullinane, Technical & Facilities Manager and Louise Fazackerley, Project Manager for Wigan’s Place Partnership, supported through Arts Council England’s Place Partnership fund. These additional recruitment will drive the company to excel in their acclaimed theatre making.

The Co-founder and Executive Director Laura Mallows remarks: "We’re thrilled to be expanding the ThickSkin team at such an exciting time for the company. As we grow our artistic programme in Wigan and increase our touring work, Iain’s appointment as Head of Marketing & Audiences brings invaluable knowledge and experience to help drive our ambitions forward. I’m really looking forward to collaborating with him to deepen our impact both locally and nationally. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Iain and all our new team members to the ThickSkin family.'

For more information on the amazing work ThickSkin have going on take a look at their website: thickskintheatre.co.uk