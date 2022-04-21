Jessica Armand joined Alcedo as a home carer in 2020 where she was soon given the opportunity to progress onto a trainer position before becoming deputy manager at its new offices located at Beecham Court in Goose Green.

The company have supported Ms Armand through her NVQ Level 3 in health and social Care, NVQ Level 3 in teaching and education and currently while she works towards her NVQ Level 5 in health and social care.

In her new role she deals with the day-to-day management of the office, answers customer queries, supports staff out in the field and ensures the office remains Care Quality Commission compliant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Armand, newly appointed manager at Alcedo in Wigan.

She says she also hopes to gain an “outstanding” rating in the next CQC inspection.

Ms Armand said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed as manager at Wigan.

“I have loved working at Alcedo Care and am looking forward to developing my career further with the firm.”

Jessica armand, newly appointed manager at Alcedo in Wigan.

Alcedo MD Andy Boardman said: "Jessica is a wonderful example of a young lady embarking upon a very fulfilling career in care at Alcedo.

“We are proud of all she has achieved so far and wish her well in her new role in Wigan.”