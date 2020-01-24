Work begins to convert former Wigan pub into shop

It is the end of an era as work gets under way to turn a former pub into a convenience store.

A skip has been placed outside the Brookhouse Inn, on City Road, Kitt Green, which has been shut since 2018.

A skip outside the Brookhouse pub

Planning permission was granted in September to change the use of the ground floor into a retail unit, which included increasing the width of the service yard entrance.

Residential accommodation would be retained on the first floor.

One letter of objection was submitted to Wigan Council, which raised concerns about parking and the proximity to other shops in the area, but the scheme was given the green light by planners.

The pub was placed up for auction in September 2018, with a spokesman for Newton-le-Willows-based Pugh and Company saying that the freehold to the property was being offered, with vacant possession, along with the residential accommodation.

Live music and special occasions were being hosted there up until the middle of June 2018.

The pub’s fortunes, like a number across the borough, were up and down in recent years.

Back in 2016 the then-landlord was ordered to pay more than £8,300 in penalties and legal costs after an investigation by the Federation of Copyright Theft for illegally showing a televised Sky football match.

The venue was prosecuted under the Copyright Design and Patents Act for dishonestly receiving a TV signal.

Escalating costs of rents have been cited as a reason behind a number of hostelries in Wigan and beyond struggling in recent times.

The Brookhouse’s closure left Kitt Green with three remaining pubs: the nearby Miners’ Arms and the Last Orders next door, plus the historic Old Springs on Spring Road. The Kitt Green precinct already has a Spar shop and post office/store to compete with the new arrival.