Workers taking strike action to gather in Wigan town centre for rallies, meetings and a march

A series of strikes are being held next week, starting with junior doctors and dentists working in hospitals, who will begin a 72-hour walkout at 7am on Monday.

Teachers, civil servants, college lecturers and railway workers are also planning to take industrial action in several disputes over pay and conditions.

To support those workers, Wigan Trades Council will be holding rallies, meetings and a march over two days, which are open to everyone to attend.

Workers at last month's rally in Wigan town centre

There will be a rally in Wigan town centre at 11.30am on Wednesday, followed by a meeting at Little 15 at 12.15pm. This will coincide with the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt presenting his spring budget to Parliament.

The following day, there will be a meeting at Little 15 at 11am, then a march and rally at noon.

A trades council spokesman said: “Some unions have now got from the Government significantly more than they would otherwise have got without going out on strike. But we can’t leave other workers behind at a time when bills are rising, working conditions assaulted and public services starved of resources.

‘On Wednesday, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce further measures to make working-class people pay for the crisis the Tories have managed to engineer. He will be cheered by the millionaires and docile MPs on the benches behind him.

"In the meantime, millions are still facing growing energy, food and household prices. People are raiding their savings to keep profiteers afloat and large shareholders happy. The only growth centre of the economy seem to be the food banks.

