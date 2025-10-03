Yob violence is having a serious effect on Wigan town centre trade, businesses said today.

And police crackdowns to tackle it are not helping either as shops and hospitality venues in Hallgate and Jaxon’s Court hung out flags to add a bit of colour to the streets and win back some of their custom.

There has been a worrying amount of anti-social behaviour in the town in recent weeks, largely committed by youngsters, and this has led to police imposing dispersal zones over the past four weekends.

These give them power to break up crowds, but Iain Routh says that these measures themselves are putting off customers.

Iain Routh, owner of bar @31, Hallgate, Wigan.

The owner of the @31 Cocktail Bar and Wigan Accident Management Services, both of which are on Hallgate, is spearheading a campaign to win back more custom to this part of town, get its problems resolved and persuade the council to pay it more attention. He says many of the businesses in that quarter feel “overlooked” by the local authority in terms of promoting it and involving it in major town events.

Mr Routh said: “Some of us have been hit hard by what has been going on these last few weeks.

"A lot of the trouble has been around the bus station – including two people being stabbed last month – which is close to us.

"One night we were told by police to close early and instead of taking £1,300 to £1,400 that night we took £260. It's not been as bad as that on other nights but with this trouble and dispersal orders word is circulating that Wigan isn’t a safe place to be and they are staying away.”

Mr Routh said he had reported an incident of youths on the roof of Mr Chips throwing slates into the churchyard as elderly people were walking past.

Sophia Perret-Gentil, manager of nearby Casa Carlos, said: “We are retaining our loyal core custom but I can imagine people being put off. Almost every time I go down Hallgate there is at least one police van parked there. It’s very off-putting.”

Both feel more could be done to bring that historic quarter into greater positive focus too.

Mr Routh said: “We feel rather overlooked here. When there are major events, the council never seems to involve us.

"At Pride there was all sorts going on elsewhere but two big council vans blocked off our street, and so hardly anyone came our way.

"We are trying to draw attention to ourselves by putting flags up – not just the union flag but those of other nations represented in the businesses – but there’s only so much we can do.”

Ms Perret-Gentil added: “There is so much redevelopment going on in Wigan but we seem to be neglected by the council.

"We’re on a brilliant street – every business is an independent – but so much more could be done. We could have lights overhead like Liverpool’s Concert Square, but at the moment we haven’t even got a bin so there’s a lot of litter around.

"We could do with some more love from the council.””

A spokesperson for Relish added: “Virtually everyone on the street is a small, independent or family enterprise and its a struggle enough for the hospitality sector as it is in such a hostile economy without the anti-social behaviour adding to it.

"We have also had council roadworks which impair footfall too and when you complain to the town hall they just say ‘oh dear, that’s awful,’ but no-one does anything about it.

"More help from the council would be welcome. We are feeling overlooked.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Lisa Morris from GMP’s Wigan district said: “Over recent weeks, our officers have been stationed around Wigan town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour following several reports of criminality. “This involves an increase in police presence through a combination of pro-active patrolling and engagement with the community.

"We encourage anyone with queries or concerns to approach our officers, who are more than happy to assist. “As part of our ongoing commitment to tackling ASB and knife crime, school-based officers have attended local schools in the district to deliver inputs around the topics and provide a visible presence.

"Our teams are working with young people alongside REACH, youth workers and other agencies to provide them with any support they may need. “We have arranged regular meetings with REACH and TfGM surrounding reports at the Wigan Bus Station, and we are working to resolve these issues and improve safety amongst the local community. “Our officers are continuing to identify any young people involved in these actions and are taking appropriate positive action to deal with that.”

James Winterbottom, director for strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, said: “Wigan Council pro-actively works to support the town centre, with events and activities throughout the year – from Armed Forces Day, to Pride to the Christmas light switch-on – to help drive footfall and bring visitors into our town.

“Unfortunately, we are required to block off some streets as part of wider safety measures to prevent vehicles being able to access the pedestrianised area during large scale events.

“We are always looking at ways to bring the most benefit to businesses through these events, and we will be exploring further opportunities at Jaxon’s Court and Hallgate while of course doing all that we have to, to keep our events safe.”