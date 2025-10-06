KL Hair of Hindley, Arnold Clark at Martland Park, the Hair Pavilion in The Galleries and Wigan Life Centre North employees all star.
1. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12
Wiganers pictured at work between December 2011 and March 2012 Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12
Lynne Davison, North Life Centre, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12
Emma Benbow, North Life Centre, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12
Tina Docherty, North Life Centre, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood