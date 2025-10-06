You might recognise faces from this Wigan at Work gallery spotlighting local business staff in 2011 and 2012 including Life Centre North and Arnold Clark

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
A trawl through the library for pictures from the Evening Post’s Wigan and Work business profiles this time comes up with two hair salons, a car showroom and civic building dating from December 2011 to March 2012.

KL Hair of Hindley, Arnold Clark at Martland Park, the Hair Pavilion in The Galleries and Wigan Life Centre North employees all star.

Wiganers pictured at work between December 2011 and March 2012

1. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12

Wiganers pictured at work between December 2011 and March 2012 Photo: Paul Greenwood

Lynne Davison, North Life Centre, Wigan

2. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12

Lynne Davison, North Life Centre, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood

Emma Benbow, North Life Centre, Wigan

3. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12

Emma Benbow, North Life Centre, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood

Tina Docherty, North Life Centre, Wigan

4. Wigan at Work in 2011 and '12

Tina Docherty, North Life Centre, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood

