22 pictures of Wigan nightclubbers in May and June 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Nights out in Wigan town centre are remembered with this latest gallery of pictures taken for Evening Post photo pages.

The images were all published in late May and early June of 2010.

.

1. Wiganers on the town in May and June 2010

. Photo: GB

.

2. Wiganers on the town in May and June 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

3. Wiganers on the town in May and June 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

4. Wiganers on the town in May and June 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

