99 Years of Adventure: Wigan care home resident celebrates a lifetime of memories

Ken Harrison, a man with nearly a century of incredible stories, celebrated his 99th birthday in grand style on Monday! Surrounded by 25 members of his adoring family at Mahogany Care Home in Wigan, part of the We Care Group, Ken enjoyed a birthday bash that was as lively and full of love as his remarkable life.

Born in Wigan in 1925, Ken is the eldest of two children, with a sister named Joan. His early years were filled with music as he sang as a choirboy at Saint Andrew’s Church in Springfield, where he also went to school. Ken’s leadership qualities emerged at Gidlow Secondary Modern School, where he rose to the rank of head boy, setting the stage for a life defined by hard work and adventure.

An excellent swimmer and avid birdwatcher, young Ken wasn’t content with just academic achievements. After school, he embarked on an apprenticeship at Walker Brothers as a Fitter and Turner, but his journey didn’t stop there. At 18, Ken joined the army during World War II, where he mastered driving heavy-goods vehicles and repairing tanks at Tilbury Docks, playing a vital role in the war effort.

When the war ended, Ken's technical skills took him to the Heinz factory in Standish, where he repaired forklifts. But it wasn’t all work for Ken - at 21, he married the love of his life, Phyllis, and together they raised three children: two daughters and a son. Ken filled his free time with a colourful array of hobbies. He was an enthusiastic fisherman, raced greyhounds, and bred prize-winning budgerigars. His birds even took home numerous awards from competitions!

Ken with the Mahogany Care Home team

Ken’s life has been one of passion and variety. From his love for his three Yorkshire terriers to his flair on the ballroom dance floor, and his many adventures abroad, there was never a dull moment.

Today, Ken’s legacy is one of a vibrant, growing family - six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. As he celebrates 99 incredible years with his family and the Mahogany care home team, Ken continues to inspire everyone around him with his zest for life. Here's to a man whose century-long journey has been nothing short of extraordinary!