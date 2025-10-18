The photographs from our archives include presentations, events and awards.
1. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 - Kids in fancy dress for the Autumn Fair at Standish methodists. October 1979. Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
RETRO 1979 - Central Wagon Presidents Day - October 1979. Photo: STAFF
3. RETRO
RETRO - 1979 - Composer Derek Markland at his piano at his home on Walter Scott Avenue, Wigan, October 1979. Photo: STAFF
4. RETRO
RETRO - 1979 The Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan at the official opening of Heyes and Co factory, October 1979. Photo: STAFF