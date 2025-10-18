A brilliant collection of photographs covering Wigan news and events in October 1979

Published 18th Oct 2025
This week we are taking you back to what our photographers captured in Wigan in October 1979.

The photographs from our archives include presentations, events and awards.

RETRO 1979 - Kids in fancy dress for the Autumn Fair at Standish methodists. October 1979.

RETRO 1979 - Kids in fancy dress for the Autumn Fair at Standish methodists. October 1979. Photo: STAFF

RETRO 1979 - Central Wagon Presidents Day - October 1979.

RETRO 1979 - Central Wagon Presidents Day - October 1979. Photo: STAFF

RETRO - 1979 - Composer Derek Markland at his piano at his home on Walter Scott Avenue, Wigan, October 1979.

RETRO - 1979 - Composer Derek Markland at his piano at his home on Walter Scott Avenue, Wigan, October 1979. Photo: STAFF

RETRO - 1979 The Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan at the official opening of Heyes and Co factory, October 1979.

RETRO - 1979 The Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan at the official opening of Heyes and Co factory, October 1979. Photo: STAFF

