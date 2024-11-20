A national homeless charity is urgently looking for hosts to support young people in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Depaul UK are looking to recruit paid hosts in Wigan and the surrounding areas who have a spare room and would like to help a young person at risk of homelessness.

The national homelessness charity Depaul UK, which specialises in working with young people, launched Supported Lodgings in Wigan this week.

Supported Lodgings prevent young people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness from having to spend a night on the streets by placing them in the homes of approved hosts.

The services offer homeless young people a steppingstone until they acquire the skills they need to live independently.

As a host, you would really make a difference to a young person’s life and help them to get back on track. Welcoming them into your home will mean they avoid a night on the streets.

This will include helping them to develop the necessary practical and emotional skills in a secure and stable environment; encouraging participation in education, training and employment; involving other agencies as appropriate; and working towards longer-term accommodation.

All hosts are vetted and given training and support to ensure they, their families, and the young person who stays with them are appropriately safeguarded.

Supported lodgings hosts will host the same young person for an average of 6 – 18 months. On average, a host will earn £195 per week.

Isabella Hamersley, Depaul UK’s Wigan supported lodgings coordinator said: "Supported Lodgings is a tremendous opportunity for the people of Wigan to provide young people in their community, who are at risk of experiencing homelessness, with a safe and warm home at a time when they need it most.

"Wigan is known for its community spirit, and I really hope we will see the local community get behind this important initiative."

The launch of Supported Lodgings in Wigan is the result of a partnership between Depaul UK and Wigan Council.

Isabella said: "Supported lodgings provides people in the community with an opportunity to make a difference, helping young people to develop the life skills and confidence needed to move into independent living. Hosts come from all walks of life.

The role can be demanding both physically and emotionally, but also extremely rewarding. You will need patience, energy, and a sense of humour.

"They can be married, single, co-habiting, and from any cultural and ethnic background. There are no upper age limits.

To find out more about becoming a Supported Lodgings host in Wigan, contact: [email protected]