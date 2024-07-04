A rather unusual bookshop: the reopening of Wigan borough charity store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On June 18th, the beloved charity book shop Book Cycle reopened its doors, marking a new chapter since its closure earlier last year. Previously located in the Spinning Jenny shopping centre, the store holds fond memories for many Leigh residents. However, the end of their temporary tenancy of goodwill with Spinning Jenny meant they had to find a new home.

Book Cycle is a UK-based, volunteer-run charity with a mission to empower children worldwide through the distribution of free books and educational resources. In addition to this, the charity collaborates with Reforest England, offering trees and providing sustainability information to promote environmental consciousness. Their initiatives also encourage self-reliance through home food growing, community gardening, and fostering wildlife by planting trees.

The operations of Book Cycle are sustained through generous donations of books and the recycling of purchased books. Visitors can choose up to three books daily from a diverse range of genres, making a voluntary contribution towards the books they take. This unique approach ensures that books remain accessible and affordable while supporting the charity's ongoing efforts.

When I found out that Book Cycle was reopening its doors on Bradshawgate, I couldn't wait to visit the new space. Upon entering, I experienced a sense of déjà vu, having been to the store in its previous location. Yet, at the same time, it felt like a new adventure on Leigh's high street. One detail I noticed about the new shop was its larger and brighter space, which allows for more books on the shelves and makes browsing easier.

Browsing Facebook and reading comments on the reopening of Book Cycle, I noticed a common theme: the store's importance to Leigh. Many expressed joy, with some saying they cried when it left the shopping centre and others, especially bookworms, thrilled about its return. Visiting the store, I saw people united by their love of reading. An elderly couple mentioned how the store has inspired their grandchildren to not only read but enjoy the process.

All books in the store are categorised by genre, making it easy to find books that interest you. Whether you're in the mood for a light romance or a gripping thriller, the store caters to everyone's tastes. The store also features comfy couches and chairs, inviting people to read, relax, and enjoy the community atmosphere. If you're unsure what to choose or need a recommendation, the friendly and approachable staff are always ready to help with a smile.

My picks were Hillary Clinton's What Happened (because who isn't curious?), Poetry of the Thirties edited by Robin Skelton (an unusual choice for me), and A Volunteer’s Collection of Poetry. These selections surprised me and opened up genres I never thought would pique my interest.

