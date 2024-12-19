Anchor celebrates the festive season at The Standard

By Hannah Smith
Contributor
Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 11:20 BST

Members of the local community joined residents of Anchor’s The Standard development in Standish, Wigan at its festive event.

Guests visited The Standard to take part in the exciting activities and entertainment on offer and celebrate Christmas as a community. Attendees were able to partake in shopping at the homemade craft and gift stalls, enjoy cosy refreshments with mince pies and mulled wine, and listen to a live concert of talented carol singers.  

Karen Ryan, Location Manager of Anchor’s The Standard said: “Christmas is all about coming together to celebrate, and our event at The Standard was the perfect opportunity for us to mark the festive season with our local community. Community relations and friendships are important to Anchor and our residents, so it was wonderful to be able to provide a moment for residents and families to get together and to see everyone getting into the festive spirit.” 

The event was also supported by Anchor’s award-winning Be Well 360 service, an inclusive and holistic programme that supports residents to live a healthy, active and connected lifestyle.

Residents enjoying the festive event at The Standardplaceholder image
Residents enjoying the festive event at The Standard

Attendees also had the opportunity to explore the lifestyle on offer at the development and visit available properties.  Located in Standish, Wigan offers a range of one and two-bedroom apartments for over 55s, all within walking distance of nearby shops and amenities. The development provides on-site facilities such as a café and salon, with landscaped gardens and plenty of scooter storage. 

