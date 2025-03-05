And the award goes to... St John Ambulance names Hannah Hoey as 2025 Regional Cadet of the Year for the North West

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Hoey from St Helens, who was last year named as District Cadet of the Year for Greater Manchester, was selected from 39 of the charity’s superstar Cadets - all of whom had won district competitions to earn their place at the 2025 national final last weekend at Ingestre Hall in Staffordshire.

The Cadet programme (10–17-year-olds), which celebrated its centenary in 2022, plays a huge role in developing the next generation of health professionals, volunteers and lifesavers. Each year St John Cadets provide many thousands of hours of life-saving first aid and care alongside adult volunteers.

The finalists faced rigorous challenges which demonstrated not only their exemplary first aid knowledge but also their passion for volunteering in the community, their leadership, communication skills, and teamwork.

Many of the competitors have used their first aid skills in life-saving emergencies and stressful situations. Examples include Cadets who have dealt with a pelvic fracture after a fall, responded to symptoms of a stroke and helped with a potential spinal injury following a car accident.

Hannah is studying T-Level Health (nursing) at Wigan and Leigh College and is a Lead Cadet and Cadet Demonstrator at the St John Cadet unit in Wigan, and an Operational First Aider, as well as being a Duke of Edinburgh Young Leader in Greater Manchester.

She has also used her first aid skills on a number of occasions, for example, helping others who have suffered from conditions making them susceptible to fainting and seizures, and regularly treating patients at St John events.

Following the selection event, Hannah said: “Winning Regional Cadet of the Year for the North West means so much to me. It all still feels so surreal! I am so grateful and feel so honoured to take over from my predecessor, Jennah, who has been so inspiring.

“Being in this role means I get to represent Cadets from all around the North West, which is something I am so excited for and feel so privileged to be able to do. As well as this, I look forward to the many experiences to come this year and hope to create more opportunities for Cadets and also improve communication across the region.

“St John Ambulance is a huge part of my life and I am honoured to be able to play an even bigger part in such an amazing organisation, and advocate for youth voice across the region, as well as work closely with the amazing National Cadet of the Year team.

“Congratulations to everyone who competed at the weekend - it was so lovely to meet everyone. Huge congratulations to Dylan Hurst as our National Cadet of the Year, and all the other Regional Cadets of the Year!”

Rear Admiral Simon Williams CB CVO KStJ, Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, and Chairman of St John Ambulance, said: “Hannah has demonstrated remarkable determination, extensive knowledge, and exceptional skills during this selection event, earning the well-deserved title of Regional Cadet of the Year for the North West.

“I want to express my congratulations for such an outstanding performance over the weekend and am looking forward to seeing the positive influence she will have in the region as the representative of all the other Cadets.

“Congratulations to all the participants in this weekend's extraordinary gathering of all that is good in St John.”

Hannah now joins a team of Cadets who will represent St John Ambulance at ceremonial occasions and play a key role in making sure the voices of young volunteers are heard.

St John Ambulance youth programmes support young people from ages 5-25 years and rely on volunteers and donations to run. Find out more at www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/