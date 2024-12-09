AO Donates Freezer and Food Supplies to The Brick Ahead of Christmas

The Brick, a vital Wigan and Leigh charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals and families, has received an incredible boost just in time for the festive season. AO, online electricals retailer, has generously donated a brand-new chest freezer following a social media appeal for help when the charity’s freezer broke down. In addition, AO has pledged ongoing food donations to support the community over the coming weeks.

The new chest freezer will enable The Brick’s Food Community to safely store perishable items and ensure that families in need have access to nutritious meals this Christmas.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed her gratitude: "We are overwhelmed by AO’s generosity. This brand-new freezer is a game-changer for our Food Community, allowing us to store essential food supplies during one of the busiest times of the year and we are extremely grateful for AO supporting us with food donations as well! It’s businesses like AO that help us make a real difference in the lives of families struggling to make ends meet."

AO’s Director of Brand and Marketing, Vicky Monk, said: “When we heard about the incredible work that the Brick were doing especially over the festive season, we knew as a locally based business that we had to get involved. We’re all about making decisions that would make our mums proud, and this is certainly one of them – a big thank you to everyone who helped make this donation happen.”

The Brick's Fridge Freezer

The Brick is calling on other businesses to follow AO’s example and join the effort to make a meaningful impact this festive season. Those interested in partnering can get in touch via [email protected]

This partnership comes as The Brick launches its annual Big Give campaign, where every donation is matched pound for pound. The funds raised will go directly towards supporting those in crisis across the Wigan area.

For more information on The Brick’s Big Give campaign and how you can contribute, please visit https://www.thebrick.org.uk/donate

Together, we can ensure no family goes hungry this Christmas.