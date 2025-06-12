Autism charity crowned ‘Small Employer of the Year’ at annual apprenticeship awards

Local charitable organisation, Remarkable Autism, in Lowton, has been named ‘Small Employer of the Year’ at the University of Huddersfield’s Apprenticeship Awards 2025 that celebrates the achievements of apprentices and their employers.

Remarkable Autism Charity and its integrated service, Sundial Therapy, that provides therapeutic support to autistic individuals aged five to 25 at Wargrave House School and Ascent Autism Specialist College, received the ‘Small Employer of the Year’ award by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bob Cryan CBE, at the prestigious ceremony, held on Friday 6 June at the university’s Oastler building.

The apprenticeship awards recognised Remarkable Autism as an outstanding employer that invests in apprentices to enhance its services, following the charity making huge strides to increase the number of apprenticeship opportunities available across its organisation that also includes Wargrave House School and Ascent Autism Specialist College.

‘Small Employer of the Year’ was awarded to Remarkable Autism and Sundial Therapy for the specific work they have completed with occupational therapist apprentices who support students at Wargrave House School and Ascent Autism Specialist College by focusing on function in everyday life and providing bespoke therapy across a range of areas to develop students’ fine and gross motor skills and coordination, sensory processing, and independence progression.

L-R Clare Meighen, people and culture manager at Remarkable Autism, and Susie Grubert, Head of therapy and clinical services at Sundial Therapy

The occupational therapist apprentices, Cathy Bayliss and Stanislav Lipinski, have made a significant impact to Sundial Therapy, allowing the service to enhance its capacity to provide high-quality support to students, whilst driving innovation and developing skilled professionals.

Head of therapy and clinical services at Sundial Therapy, Susie Grubert, said: “We are delighted to be named ‘Small Employer of the Year’ at the 2025 University of Huddersfield’s Apprenticeships Awards.

“Our apprentices are a key part of our overall team’s success and since they joined the team in September 2024, we have been able to reintroduce our therapeutic groups. We have also seen the engagement and progress of students improve significantly as Cathy and Stanislav have been able to develop bespoke resources that meet the needs and interests of all individuals.”

As part of their role, Sundial Therapy’s occupational therapist apprentices also provide direct support in a range of environments to ensure students receive real-time assistance, and aid in the assessment process within the occupational therapy service. This allows the occupational therapy team to reach more young people across its service and create long term sustainable progress for everyone.

CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity, Robin Bush, added: “Over the past two years we have been dedicated to nurturing talent, whilst fostering a culture of continuous professional development through apprenticeships and are thrilled to be recognised for this work as ‘Small Employer of the Year’.

“By hiring apprentices across our provisions, we’re able to expand our capacity and support autistic young people to redefine what’s possible, break down barriers and ultimately, empower them to live happy and fulfilled lives, all whilst training the next generation of skilled professionals at the same time!”

A panel of five judges from across the university read more than 65 anonymised entries and after reviewing all applications on their own merit, they scored them independently to ensure a fair and transparent process.

Brian Culleton, director of apprenticeships at the University of Huddersfield, said: “The judging panel was impressed with the inclusive and innovative culture that Remarkable Autism has built. Their apprentices don’t just assist – they lead. They’ve contributed to therapeutic groups, developed bespoke resources and sensory circuits, and made noteworthy service improvements.

“As an employer, Remarkable Autism embodies compassion and creativity, and a deep belief in the power of hands-on learning to change lives. Remarkable Autism is, quite simply, a remarkable employer. We’re delighted they’ve won Small Employer of the Year.”