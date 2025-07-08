Blue Plaque Honours Architect behind Iconic Wigan buildings

A blue plaque celebrating one of Wigan’s most influential architects, George Heaton, has been unveiled—thanks to a nomination led by the Wigan Building Preservation Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust, which works to champion and conserve Wigan’s architectural heritage, successfully proposed Heaton for the heritage honour in recognition of his significant contribution to the town’s built environment. The blue plaque, installed by Wigan Council, now stands on Market Place on a row of buildings designed by Heaton and his company.

Pemberton-born George Heaton was a renowned architect and surveyor known for his flamboyant style and major role in shaping Wigan town centre. His most celebrated works include the Victoria Buildings on King Street and the Makinson Arcade, as well as a major restoration of Wigan Parish Church. He was also involved in the design of many of the town’s waterworks, cemeteries, and tramways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Wigan Building Preservation Trust joined Heaton’s descendants and civic guests at the unveiling ceremony, which was attended by the Mayor of Wigan Borough, Councillor Jenny Bullen.

George Heaton

Trust representatives described Heaton as a “visionary figure” and expressed pride in helping ensure his legacy is formally recognised.

Councillor David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said:

“George Heaton’s distinctive style has left a lasting mark on our town centre. It was a pleasure to unveil this plaque alongside his relatives and the Wigan Building Preservation Trust, whose efforts were instrumental in bringing this tribute to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blue plaque is now on display in Wigan town centre for residents and visitors to appreciate the enduring legacy of George Heaton.

For more information on the life and work of George Heaton: https://www.wiganlocalhistory.org/articles/george-heaton

– or Scan the QR Code