Calisen Group appoints Catherine O’Kelly as Chief Executive Officer

Calisen Group has today announced the appointment of Catherine O’Kelly as its new Group Chief Executive. Catherine replaces Sean Latus, who is leaving the business after 12 years. Catherine joins from Centrica, where she has worked for 15 years, including as Managing Director at Bord Gáis Energy in Ireland and most recently as Managing Director of British Gas Energy for four years. Catherine has also held Board trustee roles at organisations such as the Peabody Community Foundation. Catherine will transition into her new role at Calisen in October.

Commenting on her appointment, Catherine O’Kelly said:

“Calisen has a fantastic track record of leading the way in the digitalisation of the energy network, rolling out millions of smart meters to homes and businesses across the UK. With the exponential change in both the maturity and cost of low carbon technologies, now is a great time to join a business at the forefront of smart energy. Much like open banking revolutionised the simplicity of banking, progress in data-led innovation will transform our energy system. I am really looking forward to working with the brilliant team at Calisen to serve our customers in an evolving world.”

Sean Latus has had a number of senior roles at Calisen over the last 12 years, concluding as Group CEO when it was taken private following a stock market listing in 2020. Over this time the business has grown materially, starting initially as a one-customer, one-product provider of financing for traditional meters to being a multi-faceted provider of holistic smart metering services and other net zero technologies such as heat pumps, EV chargers, solar and battery systems through its Plug Me In business and data analytics services through its Advizzo business. Calisen has also recently developed a comprehensive water metering offering to complement its deep capabilities in energy metering and entered the German smart meter market this year with its pilot with Octopus Energy.

Calisen Group employs almost 1,800 people across its 6 UK and German offices and was valued at over £4bn in its latest investment completed in March 2025.

Commenting on the change, Sean Latus, said:

“I’ve been delighted to lead one of the best teams in our industry, which has allowed Calisen to grow into its market leading position over the last 12 years. Putting customers and safety at the heart of our operations and working with these customers and Government to help people and businesses transition to using net zero technologies has been a real privilege. Calisen is a great business, and I’m pleased to have played my part in building the foundation stones to allow the business to support many more customers over its next chapter under new majority shareholders. I know my colleagues are excited to be part of this once in a generation change and I wish Catherine all the very best of luck as she takes up her new job at the helm.”

Walter Schmidt, Chair of Calisen Group, added:

“Sean has achieved a great deal in his tenure at Calisen, and has been instrumental in the incredible success the company has achieved in financing and scaling critical smart technology infrastructure for the energy transition. Extending the business into installations, new technologies, and now the new market of Germany has positioned us well for the future. We extend our thanks to Sean and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We are confident that the foundation he has built will serve us well as we embark on this new chapter with Catherine. Her impressive market experience sets us up for a successful future driven by data and innovation.”