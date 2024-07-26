Call put out for caring Wigan residents to start career in children's homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan & Leigh College, Wigan Council and the borough’s Residential Children’s Care providers have teamed up to train a team of caring people to start a new career working in the borough’s Children’s Homes.

Wigan borough is leading on the North West project, funded by the Department for Education, which aims to create a workforce talent pipeline for this vital sector.

As part of the project, the partners have jointly designed the STEP INTO… Residential Children’s Care programme, aimed at people who are passionate about wanting to make a difference to the lives of children and young people in care,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme runs for 8-weeks and starts in October. To make access easier, it’s available during the daytime or evening and includes a 4-week work placement and a guaranteed job interview with a Wigan-based Children’s Residential Care Provider.

Chris Kennedy, Course Leader; Pam Muya, Shirley Williams, Wigan Council; College’s Alison Rushton

Alison Rushton, Vice Principal Employment and Skills at the college said:

“We’re so pleased to be working on this incredibly important project. We’re encouraging people of all ages and from all walks of life to apply. You may have no direct experience of working in a job like this, but you’ll bring your own life experience and a passion to make a difference.”

Steve Swinhoe, Service Lead/Responsible Individual for Wigan’s Residential Portfolio added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children and young people across the region need safe and secure homes to thrive with love and care. Nationally we are challenged across not only local authorities, but also charitable and private sector employers, to recruit adults into the sector.

Chris Kennedy calls on caring Wiganers to get on course for a new career

“We’re looking for adults that have the right values and passion to make a difference to children and young people. This Step Into… project will allow a look into the sector, provide some strong insights to what life in homes for children look like, and offer a career path starting as a support worker, who could eventually become registered managers or even social workers. Positions are available now both in local authority homes and in the private and charity settings. We can’t wait to meet you.”

Wigan & Leigh College is hosting information and advice events on:

Thursday 15 August and Tuesday 3 September from 4.30pm – 7.00pm at the Centre for Advanced Technical Studies, New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1RP, and on:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 4 September at Leigh Adult Learning Centre, Walmsley Road, Leigh, WN7 1XL.

Register your place here: https://wiganleighcollege.simplybook.it/v2/#book/count/1/

From demolition site to building young people’s confidence

Chris Kennedy swapped careers from working on a building site to a care role in children’s homes, and now he’s leading the Step Into Residential Children’s Care course at Wigan & Leigh College.

The 44-year-old from Wigan is calling for residents to follow his success in supporting vulnerable young people by taking up the course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris has ten years’ experience working in residential care services for children and young people, helping make a difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable in society.

From his work at a secure unit to becoming a registered manager of a children’s home in Preston, he has first-hand experience of the challenges and rewards of the sector.

“I’ve worked with young people in care experiencing a range of significant social and psychological issues,” said Chris. “There were obviously challenges, but the rewards were massive. Most young people just need extra guidance with everyday tasks, along with support to help them make the right life decisions. You’ll become as a good role model, which many of them have never had.”

With a national shortfall of staff working in children’s residential care, Chris is calling on those with the necessary personal attributes, such as empathy, good communication skills and the drive to want to make a difference, to take the first steps towards training for this new career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing to witness the change in behaviour, often related to how you’ve supported them,” he added. “As a key worker with one of the residents, I saw how support through music and art therapy helped to reduce the significant danger she was at through self-harming. The feedback is incredible.”

Wigan & Leigh College is working with Wigan Borough Council in developing the course, which is daytime at Wigan and in the evening at Leigh from October. It’s a combination of training and work experience in a residential care setting, with a guaranteed job interview at the end.