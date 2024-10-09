Casa by Moda expands into the North West to deliver next generation renting in Wigan with Northstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deal with Northstone at the housing developer’s Tulach development will see Casa by Moda operate 93 modern and energy efficient rental homes for the long term

Casa by Moda is set to open its first family homes neighbourhood in the North West, having contracted to buy 93 homes from Northstone at its Wigan development, Tulach.

Once complete, Casa at Tulach will consist of 93 two-, three- and four-bedroom rental houses operated by Casa for the long term. Located in the Pemberton area of Wigan, the homes form part of Northstone’s wider 268-home scheme in the town, which now nears completion with this deal.

With views over Tulach’s generous green spaces and contemporary house designs, Casa’s fourth neighbourhood will be a suburban oasis for renters on the doorstep of the region’s major cities and travel hubs.

Northstone's Tulach development in Wigan

The neighbourhood is located a stone’s throw from Pemberton Train Station, with fast travel links to both Manchester and Liverpool, as well as Manchester Airport. A new pedestrian link from Tulach directly to the station platform is scheduled for completion later this year.

The development also benefits from communal outdoor areas including a children’s play area, as well as close proximity to local amenities including schools, retail, leisure and medical facilities.

As at all Casa by Moda neighbourhoods, Casa at Tulach will offer deposit-alternative, pet-friendly living which places service, technology, wellbeing, and sustainability at the heart of its rental communities. Each of the homes comes equipped with solar panels and are all EPC B rated.

Rental packages also include superfast broadband, and smart technology such as home security systems, smart doorbells and environmental sensors from Casa by Moda’s technology partner Utopi. The smart home sensors enable renters to monitor everything from room temperature to air quality, assisting in cultivating a higher quality of life for tenants and creating energy efficiency through real-time data on energy usage.

Residents will have access to the bespoke MyCasa app, which allows residents to communicate 24/7 with resident maintenance services. The app also supports the wider resident community, allowing residents to connect with their neighbours, form chats and clubs and engage with seasonal events run by Casa.

Single Family Housing (SFH) is a significant driver for institutional flow of capital to the private rented sector. Recent research by Knight Frank reported that institutional investors spent a record £1.9 billion acquiring or funding SFH in the UK in 2023.

Matt Townson, Director of Development and Projects at Casa by Moda, said: “The success of our existing Casa by Moda neighbourhoods has shown there is a demand for high quality rental homes which offer more than just bricks and mortar. Given the outstanding homes, transport links and beautiful outdoor spaces at this location, we are confident Casa at Tulach is going to transform the way people rent in Wigan.”

Joanna Allen, Land and Partnerships Director at Northstone added: “We are pleased to meet our plan to deliver mixed tenure developments and communities that give greater access and choice to customers with our new energy efficient homes. We believe that we provide something new to the new build homes market at our Tulach development which has been a great success.

“At Northstone we are incredibly committed to setting a new standard for new builds – in every possible way – from the quality and leading eco innovations in our homes, to the exacting standards in overall design with our Scandi principles and style and industry leading sustainability initiatives and this is all evident at our Wigan scheme which we are fiercely proud of.”

The first phase of the new Casa at Tulach homes will be available from early 2025. Pre-registrations of interest now being taken, ahead of reservations becoming available towards the end of this year.

JLL advised Casa by Moda on the deal.