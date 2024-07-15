Children’s brain tumour charity to host Charity Ball at the prestigious Titanic Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom’s Trust, a charity that provides psychological support to the whole family following a child’s brain tumour diagnosis, is marking a year of its service at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with a Charity Ball celebration on Thursday 10 October. The event will be held at the prestigious Titanic Hotel.

Venue: Titanic Hotel, Stanley Dock, Regent Road, Liverpool, L3 OAN.

Time: 7pm till late

Included: Three course dinner, dancing, magic and an auction hosted by local entrepreneur Scott Lucy

Patrick & Joseph at Alder Hey

Dress code: Dress to impress

Cost: £600 per table of 10, or £60 per person

Sarah Hampton, North West Regional Fundraiser and Community Development Officer at Tom’s Trust said: “We are delighted to be able to mark one year of our service at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital with this event. Tom’s Trust funds three clinical psychologists at Alder Hey who support families across the North West where a child has been diagnosed with a brain or central nervous system tumour.

There are approximately 43 children and young people diagnosed with brain and spinal tumours at Alder Hey each year. Before this Tom's Trust service opened, the average wait for psychological support for a family facing a child's brain tumour diagnosis was six months, the new service managed to initially reduce this wait to weeks. We look forward to meeting more of the North West community and sharing news of our work."