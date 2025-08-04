Colourful mural celebrates 10 years of cancer care at WWL

A colourful mural has been unveiled at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) Cancer Care Centre.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the centre opening at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan, a mural was commissioned from local artist, Jess Riley, to brighten up the windows of the building and to help try and spread positivity to those visiting.

Jason Banks, Unit Manager, Cancer Care Centre, said: “It’s hard to believe ten years have passed so quickly. When thinking about how to mark this milestone we knew it had to be something meaningful, something that would truly resonate with our patients.

"Our Cancer Care window has been transformed into a stunning piece of art, with each flower in the design carrying deep symbolism related to cancer and the strength of those affected by it. Our deepest thanks to Jess for helping us celebrate in such a thoughtful and beautiful way.”

Artwork at the Cancer Care Centre, Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan

The flowers in the mural include Echinacea (representing strength and health), Aster (wisdom, love and patience), Dandelion (perseverance, resilience and strength), Iris (courage and faith), Lemon Balm (healing and love), Daffodil (hope and joy), Magnolia (dignity and perseverance) and Dahlia (dignity and inner strength).

Artist, Jess Riley, said: “I went with a hand drawn floral design which was both playful in its illustration style but also meaningful in the types of flowers chosen. The aim was to evoke an uplifting feeling for those visiting the area, whether that be patients, visitors or staff members.”

The project was made possible thanks to support from the Trust’s Three Wishes charity.

Emily Mundon, Charity Manager, said: “We’re proud to support projects that enhance the patient environment and experience. Murals like this make a real difference by creating calming, hopeful spaces - especially in areas where people may be feeling anxious or vulnerable. Jess has created something so beautiful that it feels like it was always meant to be there. It’s a wonderful example of how local creativity can bring real comfort and inspiration to our hospital environment.”

There are many ways you can make a donation to support the Trust's Three Wishes Charity. Further information on how to do this is available via the WWL website - www.wwl.nhs.uk/fundraising