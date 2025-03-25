Congratulations to Y9 student, Ethan Sharpe who has been awarded the High Sheriff Young Citizen Of The Year 2025 Award for Wigan!

Congratulations to Y9 student, Ethan who was awarded the High Sheriff Young Citizen Of The Year 2025 Award for Wigan at a ceremony last night. Ethan is a wonderful ambassador for young people everywhere, he raises money for charity and is always beaming with positivity!

Ethan was nominated by his Form Tutor, Mr Lane - read the nomination below:

I am writing to nominate Ethan Sharpe, a remarkable young individual, for the High Sheriff’s Award, recognizing outstanding citizenship and social action. Ethan’s inspiring commitment to raising over £2,000 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice exemplifies the values of community service, compassion, and personal sacrifice.

Ethan’s journey of social action began with a deeply personal connection. His aunt, who was diagnosed with cancer, was cared for by Wigan and Leigh Hospice during her final months. During this difficult time, Ethan witnessed first-hand the dedication and care provided by the hospice staff, which profoundly impacted him. With a heartfelt desire to give back and help others in similar circumstances, Ethan decided to raise funds to support the hospice's vital work.

Ethan with the High Sheriff receiving his Award

To fundraise, Ethan embarked on an extraordinary physical challenge: for every £5 raised, he ran 1 kilometre. His journey began with the simple goal of raising £1,000, but as his story resonated with friends, family, and the wider community, Ethan exceeded all expectations, ultimately raising over £2,000. Through his determination and resilience, he ran hundreds of kilometres, dedicating countless hours to his mission.

This remarkable act of social action demonstrates several key principles. First, Ethan’s effort is driven by a deep desire to make a difference in his community. His actions were voluntary and not for profit, as he chose to give his time and energy to benefit the hospice, which directly supports individuals and families experiencing the emotional and practical challenges of end-of-life care. Second, Ethan’s fundraising efforts brought about tangible social change. The funds he raised have contributed to the hospice's ability to continue providing free, high-quality care to terminally ill patients and their families. His commitment has not only had a positive impact on those who directly benefit from the hospice’s services but also served to inspire others in his community.

Furthermore, Ethan’s actions highlight his strong sense of responsibility and citizenship. As a young person, he could have easily chosen not to get involved, but instead, he took the initiative to make a meaningful difference. He demonstrated the power of social action to bring communities together and inspire others to contribute to causes that improve the lives of others. By sharing his personal story, he encouraged those around him to engage in acts of kindness and support others in their times of need.

Ethan embodies the qualities of a responsible citizen: compassion, empathy, and a desire to contribute to the greater good. His efforts not only reflect his personal dedication to supporting Wigan and Leigh Hospice but also serve as an inspiration to others, showing how one person’s actions can lead to significant positive change.

Ethan with his Award

In recognition of his exceptional dedication to social action and his unwavering commitment to making a difference, I wholeheartedly recommend Ethan Sharpe for the High Sheriff’s Award. His extraordinary fundraising efforts, driven by a sense of duty and love for his community, make him a deserving candidate for this honour.