Connolly to support more North West communities

Wigan-based social housing construction and maintenance specialist Connolly Ltd is looking forward to working on behalf of several new communities after being approved for a host of new contracts.

The company has successfully tendered for maintenance, refurbishment and construction works of homes on behalf of Southway Housing Trust, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, Onward Homes and Wigan Council.

The range of works will include window and door replacement, kitchen installations, cyclical maintenance, external wall insulation, decarbonisation and other works to improve the energy efficiency of homes and reduce carbon emissions.

Connolly has also been appointed to three new procurement frameworks - Prosper, Procurement Assist and Greater Manchester Combined Authority - meaning it has an opportunity to apply for further contracts in future.

Connolly works on behalf of social housing providers across the North West

Established in Wigan more than 30 years ago, Connolly already works on behalf of local authorities and housing providers across Yorkshire, Cumbria and North Wales, and these latest contracts reaffirm the company’s long-standing commitment to Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region.

Liam Norbury, managing director of delivery at Connolly, said: “We have a proud track record of working with social housing providers across the North, providing our services in ways that meet and exceed the needs of the customers and communities we serve.

“Social value plays an important part in how Connolly operates. We want our work to leave a legacy that goes beyond the houses themselves and creates meaningful opportunities for future generations.

“Our approach allows us to build strong, lasting relationships and we are both delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to expand our work in some locations and also support homes in new locations for the very first time.”