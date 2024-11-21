Family fundraiser aims to thank neonatal team that saved their baby’s life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan family are putting their best feet forward to raise funds after their baby was born with one kidney.

Katie Sedgwick and her husband Harry are currently preparing for an evening of fundraising for the Royal Albert Edward Neonatal Unit in November.

The couple have organised a charity night at the farmers arms in Heskin to fundraise for the Royal Albert Edward Neonatal Unit and Derain house in honour of their daughter Syke, who was born and saved by the team back in October.

Katie explained: ‘During my pregnancy we found out our daughter Skye was going to be born with one kidney. My due date for her was the 16th of October but due to being diagnosed with Intrahepatic cholestasis, I had to go into hospital for an emergency induction earlier than expected.

They are trying to raise as much money as possible to help both causes with whatever things they need to help them support as many families as they can.

‘After hours on end Skye was born on September 23 and in the next couple of hours we noticed some changes in her. She was diagnosed with severe jaundice meaning she had too many bilirubin’s in her blood.

‘Skye was admitted to the neonatal unit on the next day and put in an incubator under intense phototherapy meaning she had the maximum amount (4) of lights to help her tiny body fight the bad blood cells to escape out of her body quicker.’

The family are hoping not to just raise awareness of the work the unit did, but the emotional support they give to people in the same positions as them.

The mother of two said: ‘The nurses on the neonatal unit were incredible the support they gave to me, and my partner Harry was incredible even making myself a bed right next to her incubator so I could try and get some sleep.’

The family are hoping not to just raise awareness of the work the unit did, but the emotional support they give to people in the same positions as them.

They are also fundraising for Derain house, a charity very close to their heart.

Katie said: ‘My sister-in-law had a little boy called Don who sadly passed away a short time after being born which was utterly heart-breaking for a family to go through, but Derain house was so supportive.’

And with the festive season coming soon their only hope is to try and help ease the strain of other families who won’t be able to be at home with their babies.

Katie said: ‘Every second of the day they were there with tissues and a hug or just as someone to talk to.

‘The staff in the unit saved our daughter and for that we will forever be grateful.’

To donate, head to the event on November 30 and get yourself some raffle tickets. All costs will go directly to both charities.