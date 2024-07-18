Farewell to The Beauty Shoppe: Celebrating 35 Years of Excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As The Beauty Shoppe at 32 Hallgate in Wigan closes its doors, we take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey of this beloved establishment. Founded in 1989 by Gillian Rosbotham and Cheryl Whitfield, The Beauty Shoppe has been a sanctuary for beauty and self-care for 35 remarkable years.

Gillian, Cheryl and Karen have poured their hearts into providing top-tier beauty services to the Wigan community. From haircuts and expert brow waxing to meticulous nail trimming, their commitment to excellence has always been evident in every service they provided.

Throughout the years, The Beauty Shoppe has not only been a place to enhance one's beauty but also a welcoming space where clients felt valued and cared for. The dedication and passion of Gillian and Cheryl have created a lasting legacy of quality and personal touch in the beauty industry.

Gillian, Karen and Cheryl of The Beauty Shoppe

As they retire, Gillian and Cheryl would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all their loyal customers, family and friends. Your trust and support have been the foundation of their success, and they are deeply grateful for the relationships and memories built over the years.

Although The Beauty Shoppe at 32 Hallgate is closing, the spirit of excellence and community it fostered will continue to inspire. We wish Gillian, Cheryl and Karen all the best as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.

Thank you for your years of patronage and support. Here's to new beginnings and cherished memories.

Warmest wishes for a happy and fulfilling retirement!

Local agents, Fazakerley Sharpe based in Swinley, Wigan handled the sale of the premises at 32 Hallgate for the vendors.