Fascinating exploration of Wigan’s history and heritage takes place at parish church

Wigan parish church proved a magnificent setting for the town’s first ever local history festival.
By Alan Weston
Published 30th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

The two-day event saw displays, exhibitions and talks celebrating the history and heritage of Wigan.

The exhibits included the town’s links to the ill-fated Titanic and the coal mining industry, while there were talks on the history of the town centre church.

There were also genuine artefacts such as one of the spades used at the ceremony at the start of Springfield Park in 1897.

Marie-Clare Kenyon with the display on Wigan's coal mining industry

Marie-Clare Kenyon with the display on Wigan's coal mining industry Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

From left Chris Drabble and Bill Aldridge from Wigan Archaeological Society.

From left Chris Drabble and Bill Aldridge from Wigan Archaeological Society. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson officially opens the festival

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson officially opens the festival Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Jim Meehan with a model of the 1651 Battle of Wigan Lane.

Jim Meehan with a model of the 1651 Battle of Wigan Lane. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

