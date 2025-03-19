Flashes of Wigan and Leigh take centre stage in New National Lottery Heritage Fund supported project TreeStory

Open Eye Gallery, in partnership with dot-art and Wigan Council, is pleased to announce a new heritage initiative that will celebrate communities and local nature, "TreeStory: The Story of Wigan Through its Trees", funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Awarded almost £50,000 (£49,800), the generous grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund is essential to the realisation of this project. Focusing on The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh National Nature Reserve (NNR), a site of significant ecological, historical, and community value reclaimed from industrial use - the initiative could not have happened without the support of the National Lottery and its players.

The 18-month long project aims to celebrate, preserve, and connect new communities with this unique heritage and is due to commence in April 2025.

Building on the success of an initial programme in the Liverpool City Region, also funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will deliver a diverse programme of activities, including:

Woman photographs a tree

Workshops: Engaging local schools and community groups in a series of workshops to enhance understanding of local trees and green spaces.

School Visits: Organising visits to the NNR for students to take part in outdoor activities and games that highlight tree biodiversity, climate change mitigation, and clean air benefits.

Tree Planting: Facilitating the planting of trees by each participating group, delivered by the Environment team at Wigan Borough Council.

Outdoor Photography Exhibition: Showcasing work created by school and community groups in a public realm exhibition in Wigan.

Showcasing work created by school and community groups in a public realm exhibition in Wigan. Website:The new TreeStory Wigan website will provide a platform for everyone in the area to share their own personal TreeStory and help build an interactive map to tell the story of Wigan through its trees.

Sarah Fisher, Director of Open Eye Gallery, stated, “This initiative represents an outstanding opportunity to celebrate and preserve our local natural and industrial heritage while engaging communities in a meaningful way. Through our collaborative approach with dot-art and Wigan Council, and with the vital support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we are committed to ensuring that this distinctive heritage site continues to inspire and benefit future generations.”

Councillor Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities, added,

“The funding of £49,800 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund has been instrumental in enabling us to launch this diverse programme of events and activities. We are really proud to be the home of The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh NNR, the first in Greater Manchester, and this project will enhance the offer at this incredible place, welcoming more people, schools and communities to enjoy and learn about the amazing nature on our doorstep.”

Children identifying plants at Egremont Mersey forest

This latest grant is not the first time that The National Lottery Heritage Fund has supported work in The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh NNR. The Heritage Fund supported the wider The Carbon Landscape Project that completed in 2022, and the Fenscape element of it created, improved and connected a corridor of fen habitats and other similar wetlands across the Flashes, and completed essential works and volunteer engagement to improve the area for wildlife and for everyone to enjoy. This Fenscape element of the Carbon Landscape was also instrumental in the Flashes being declared as a National Nature Reserve.

Helen Featherstone, Director of England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “As Spring approaches and we find ourselves enjoying the great outdoors, it's fantastic news that we're awarding this grant to TreeStory to celebrate the significant natural heritage that is the ‘Flashes of Wigan and Leigh’. We’re delighted that the project will connect the communities of Wigan with this extraordinary site through a wonderful array of hands-on activities.

“We’re also really pleased that this grant will build on our past investment for the National Nature Reserve and further the great legacy that the ‘Carbon Landscape Project’ has begun. Protecting the environment is a key priority for Heritage Fund so preserving and showcasing natural heritage is really at the heart of what we do.”

Jo Platt MP, Member of Parliament for Leigh and Atherton added: “It’s fantastic to hear that Open Eye have been awarded £49,800 from The National Lottery for their exciting project which will engage local communities in the heritage of The Flashes at Wigan and Leigh National Nature Reserve.

“Open Eye are real champions of local voices and their frequent collaborations with the communities of Leigh and Wigan have created some incredible work, which has been showcased locally at The Turnpike Gallery and Leigh Spinner Mill.

“Most recently their work with Ukrainian artists also toured the UK before exhibiting in Parliament, where I was in awe of the personality, talent, and resilience that shone through the photographs, art, and poetry.

“I’m in no doubt that their workshops, talks and public exhibitions, will be well received and encourage people’s understanding and a growing appreciation of our local green spaces.”