From grief to hope: Greater Manchester’s suicide memorial quilt displayed at the Houses of Parliament

Recently, as part of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Greater Manchester’s suicide memorial quilt, created during lockdown, was exhibited for a week at the Houses of Parliament.

The Greater Manchester Speak Their Name memorial quilt was exhibited alongside quilts created by 11 Speak Their Name Memorial Quilt Groups from across the UK, in the Upper Waiting Hall of the Houses of Parliament.

Families and contributors were invited to view the exhibition where it helped raise awareness with MPs and started conversations about suicide and the lasting impact it has on families and loved ones.

The Greater Manchester quilt is made up of 54 unique squares, each one lovingly created by someone bereaved by suicide. The project was led by Rebecca Jackson, a fibre artist and mother bereaved by suicide, and commissioned by what was then the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, now NHS Greater Manchester.

L-R: Elizabeth Samuel (Andrea Bowles’ mum), Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton, Andrea Bowles.

Adele Owen, Suicide Prevention and Bereavement Support Manager for NHS Greater Manchester, had been inspired by memorial quilts she saw during a visit to the United States.

She said: “The aim of our Speak Their Name Quilt was to create a lasting tribute to those we have lost to suicide and raise much needed awareness. Behind the statistics are real people and the loved ones left behind want us to remember them and to ‘speak their name’.”

It proved to be so impactful that the initiative spread across the UK, with remembrance quilts now in 11 areas nationwide.

Adele added: “I always hoped we would see quilts created around the country and we'd bring them together one day so this exhibition was amazing. We hope more regions are inspired to create theirs.”

Andrea's embroidered square in memory of her sister, Jacqueline

Andrea Bowles, one of the original 54 contributors to the Greater Manchester quilt, created a square in memory of her sister Jacqueline, who died by suicide in August 2018. She attended the exhibition with her mother.

Andrea said: “I took part in the Speak Their Name Quilt project as a way of channelling my grief into something positive. I wanted to leave my sister’s memory in places to remind everyone that she left her mark in this world. I also appreciated the sense of community and belonging that it gave me, something I was struggling to find when my sister died.

“It was incredibly moving to visit the exhibition. I have seen the quilt displayed in so many places, all very special, but seeing it in the House of Commons was different. Knowing it had impacted others and started conversations was a very proud moment for me.”

Jo Platt, MP for Leigh and Atherton said: “It was an honour to welcome constituents to Parliament for the powerful Speak Their Name quilt exhibition, where each square represents a life lost to suicide. Hearing Andrea and her mum share Jacqueline’s story was deeply moving.

"This exhibition helps break the silence and connect all those affected. With 17 lives lost every day in the UK to suicide, mental health support must go beyond services. Real change comes from listening to lived experience and supporting families, friends, and charities.”

Although the exhibition at the Houses of Parliament has ended, the Speak Their Name quilt remains a powerful symbol of remembrance and source of support. Originating in Greater Manchester, the project has inspired groups across the UK and continues to raise awareness about suicide and its impact.

Find out more:

For more information on the Speak Their Name charity, visit: www.speaktheirname.org

To learn how to support someone who may be struggling, visit: www.shiningalightonsuicide.org.uk

If you need someone to talk to, call Samaritans free 24/7 on 116 123

Take the Zero Suicide Alliance’s free 30-minute training to learn how to help save a life: www.zerosuicidealliance.com/suicide-awareness-training

to learn how to help save a life: If you've been bereaved by suicide, support is available at the Greater Manchester Bereavement Service www.greater-manchester-bereavement-service.org.uk