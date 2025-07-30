From Hidden Mosaic to Community Mission: Local Business Uncovers Forgotten Story of Leigh’s Original Female Trailblazer

A Leigh-based training provider has uncovered a remarkable piece of local history revealing a legacy that mirrors their own mission more than 100 years later.

While renovating their new office in Leigh, DMR Training made an unexpected discovery beneath the floorboards, an ornate mosaic bearing the name Gainsborough House.

Curious to learn more, they began researching the building’s past.

What they found was the story of Mary Jane Allison, better known to many as Madame Ratcliffe, a self-made businesswoman and community leader who, a century ago, was doing the very same thing DMR do now: mentoring, training, and creating opportunity for others.

DMR CEO Dave Radley and Operations Manager Elizabeth Radley

Madame Ratcliffe was a milliner who ran her business from Gainsborough House in the early 1900s.

But she was also a champion of women’s independence, running a servant registry to help young women into safe employment and teaching them valuable skills.

As the years went on, she became known as “The Lady in the Van” living on her terms in a horse-drawn caravan parked in Leigh, still helping others.

“It stopped us in our tracks,” said Dave Radley, CEO of DMR Training.

The newly renovated Gainsborough House

“We’ve always been rooted in community and focused on supporting people. But discovering Madame Ratcliffe’s story made us realise we’re not starting something new. We’re continuing something powerful that began right here, over a hundred years ago.”

Today, DMR Training provides flexible, inclusive training in construction and the low-carbon sector.

Like Madame Ratcliffe, they support people who might otherwise be overlooked, offering real qualifications, mentoring, and access to better-paid, skilled jobs.

And just like their predecessor, they’ve made Gainsborough House a symbol of purpose-led enterprise.

DMR has lovingly restored the mosaic and plans to honour Madame Ratcliffe’s legacy by sharing her story and championing the local history that deserves to be remembered.

As part of their CSR commitment, the company is sponsoring the Not-for-Profit category at this year’s Wigan Business Awards, supporting the charities, CICs and grassroots organisations that continue to do what Madame Ratcliffe did so well: put people first.

“It’s not often you uncover a legacy that’s so aligned with your own,” said Elizabeth Radley, Operations Director. “We’re proud to carry it forward in our own way.”

Nichola Howard, MD of Launch NW and organiser of the Wigan Business Awards, added:

“This is the kind of story that gives you goosebumps. It’s a beautiful reminder that women like Madame Ratcliffe were paving the way for us long before it was fashionable.

DMR’s decision to honour that legacy says a lot about their values, and why they’re such a brilliant part of our business community.”

DMR Training hopes their story will inspire others to dig a little deeper into history, into place, and into the people who shaped it.