Global Lifelines leads mattress hygiene project in Manchester and Wigan

Global Lifelines Cleaning Services has launched a new mattress hygiene project aimed at reducing hidden health risks in homes across Greater Manchester, including nearby areas such as Wigan, and St Helens.

The project responds to growing concerns about allergens, dust mites, and bacteria that build up in neglected mattresses, often contributing to asthma, eczema, and poor sleep quality. With families spending nearly a third of their lives in bed, the initiative seeks to make mattress hygiene a recognised part of household care.

Project focus

As part of the rollout, Global Lifelines will:

Global Lifelines at Work

• Conduct awareness drives in residential communities.

• Deliver demonstration cleanings to show the benefits of deep cleaning.

• Provide guidance on routine mattress care for families.

“Mattress hygiene is one of the most overlooked areas of home care,” said Evans Iyamu, Regional Manager at Global Lifelines. “This project is about supporting Wigan households to create safer, healthier environments through practical steps.”

Why it matters

Health agencies, including the NHS and the British Lung Foundation, have highlighted that dust mites and allergens in mattresses and bedding can aggravate conditions such as asthma, eczema, and allergic rhinitis. Families with children or pets are particularly vulnerable to build-up, making regular mattress care increasingly important for overall wellbeing.

The mattress hygiene project builds on Global Lifelines’ wider goal of raising cleaning standards across Greater Manchester and surrounding communities. By combining education with practical cleaning support, the initiative aims to reduce preventable health risks in both domestic and communal living spaces.

About Global Lifelines Cleaning Services

Global Lifelines Cleaning Services is a Manchester-based provider of domestic and commercial cleaning. The company delivers community-focused projects that promote safe, sustainable hygiene practices across homes and workplaces.