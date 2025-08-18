Golden Days Garden Centre grows support for young people as Wigan Youth Zone’s newest Sislver patron

Wigan Youth Zone is delighted to welcome Golden Days Garden Centre Wigan as its newest Silver Patron, strengthening the shared mission of supporting young people across Wigan and Leigh to grow, thrive, and succeed.

Golden Days Garden Centre is a proud, family-owned UK business with over 30 years of experience in home and garden improvement. Rooted in Appley Bridge, their Wigan branch is a local favourite, welcoming thousands of happy customers each year and offering one of the UK’s best ranges of outdoor living products. From award-winning garden centres in Wigan and Cheadle to creating one of the country’s leading artificial Christmas tree companies, Golden Days has long championed quality, community, and family values.

Now, they’re extending that passion for nurturing growth by investing in the next generation through their support of Wigan Youth Zone.

Stephen Evans, Owner of Golden Days Garden Centre Wigan, shared:

“As a family-run business rooted in Appley Bridge for over 25 years, we’re proud to support Wigan Youth Zone as a Silver Patron. Just like plants, young people need the right environment, encouragement, and care to thrive. By backing the incredible work of Wigan Youth Zone, we’re helping to nurture the next generation and ensure they blossom into their full potential.”

Golden Days joins a growing community of local businesses and individuals dedicated to making a real difference in the lives of young people across the borough. Their support will help sustain vital services; from mentoring and life skills to sports, creative arts, and wellbeing programmes. In Wigan Youth Zone’s most recent impact report, the scale of that need and reach was clear: over 54,390 visits from young people in just one year, 15,000 free meals provided, and a 12% increase in support for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

David Castle, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Wigan Youth Zone, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Golden Days Garden Centre as a Silver Patron. Their community-first approach and commitment to helping young people grow aligns perfectly with our values. With their support, we can continue offering life-changing opportunities that empower young people across Wigan and Leigh to flourish.”

As a Silver Patron, Golden Days will play an important role in helping Wigan Youth Zone reach over 5,000 members aged 8–19 (up to 25 with additional needs), seven days a week, all year round.

To learn more about Wigan Youth Zone’s Patron Programme or how your business can get involved, visit https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/support-us/ or alternatively contact Corporate Parnerships Manager on [email protected]