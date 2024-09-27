Haydock Finance supports My Life Charity to aid riders with cerebral palsy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haydock Finance, a leading asset finance specialist, has announced it is continuing its support for the amazing charity ‘My Life’, based in Standish, Wigan. The charity was the first to be chosen as part of Haydock’s employee charity scheme, which enables employees to support a charity or organisation that they are involved or connected with.

My Life helps to improve the lives of children, young people and adults, with or without disabilities. They provide a range of opportunities that aim to reduce social isolation by bringing people together to learn, build relationships, gain confidence and be more independent. One of the activities they offer is horse riding which takes place on-site from their approved Riding for the Disabled Association equestrian centre.

Horse riding provides a range of therapeutic and health benefits to the My Life members. It can help to improve confidence levels, communication skills, physical ability and boost wellbeing. For the charity’s members with cerebral palsy, horse riding can help improve posture and coordination. As standard riding saddle designs can often hinder manoeuvrability, Haydock has purchased two saddle pads from specialist saddler manufacturer Thorn. The pad’s streamline design enables riders to mount/dismount more easily and encourages greater balance and flexibility.

Horse riding provides a range of therapeutic and health benefits to the My Life members

Lea Lawrence, Haydock’s Marketing Manager comments, “We are very proud to be able to support the My Life charity for a second year. The innovative opportunities they provide are enriching and inspiring. Horse riding plays an important role as it provides lots of therapeutic and health benefits. It was great to see what a difference the saddle pads make to the riders who have difficulty coordinating and a favouring to one side of the body.”

Caroline Tomlinson, Founder and CEO of the My Life charity adds, “The saddle pads are a wonderful gift from Haydock finance they will be used to enable individuals with disabilities to improve posture, core strength and balance. This transfers so well to daily living and enables our riders to develop confidence and widen their independent living skills. This kind contribution will make a huge difference to so many individuals who have discovered the joy of riding and being with horses – thank you Haydock finance.”