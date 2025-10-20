Health column: Sustainability shines at inspirational Youth Climate Summit

A day of education, innovation, and collaboration was held at the Youth Climate Summit this month.

Organised by Wigan Council’s Climate Response Team, the event returned to The Edge for the fourth time on Wednesday, 8 October to highlight the importance of the environment and sustainability.

Attended by pupils from primary school through to high school and college, the summit heard special guest speeches, held interactive workshops, served plant-based food, and shared top tips about how we can all make a difference in the fight against climate change.

One of the highlights of the summit was keynote speaker Chris Hines MBE, who spoke about his roles in A Grain of Sand, The Eden Project, and the Surfers Against Sewage campaign which successfully fought for improved water quality and reduced sewage pollution.

Making the trip from Cornwall for the summit, Chris talked about the ways in which young people can get involved in helping the environment and declared that the “youth will be the people who help deliver the world we want to live in”.

Another speaker at the event, Councillor Samantha Brown, Lead Member for Climate Response and Sustainability, spoke of her pride at seeing so many young people showing interest and enthusiasm in the fight against climate change.

Elsewhere at the summit, there was an eco-market that promoted healthy lifestyles, sustainable work sites, immersive experiences, and practical activities to allow young people to be creative and eco-conscious all at the same time.

With a sustainable message at the heart of the summit, the materials for pupils to use, such as display boards, flip charts, and craft supplies, were all recycled and repurposed to reinforce the idea that we should upcycle and recycle before throwing something away.

This message resonated with many of the pupils and school leaders at the summit, with Eve Kemp from Atherton St George’s explaining how she is very proud that her school has introduced sustainable steps into everyday classroom routines, such as cutting down electricity usage and increasing recycling.

To keep attendees engaged, there was a range of interactive activities at the summit, such as cycle-made smoothies, immersive rock pool experiences, and wood inscribing. Created last year, Bedford High School’s beautiful performance about the impact of climate change on arctic wildlife was also replayed to the audience in the afternoon.

Other top tips shared throughout the summit was to reduce the amount you use, avoid wasting food, choose to walk or cycle, wear second-hand clothes, turn off electronics overnight, and plant more trees and flowers.

A selection of sustainable businesses were also present at the event to highlight job opportunities and drive home the green theme, including sponsors Ward Williams, Calisen, Murphy Group Ltd, YPO, and FCC Environment.

Tom Moore, partner at Ward Williams, explained how the construction consultants aim to be sustainable in every approach, from working on sustainable designs to using ethically sourced products, and offering environmentally friendly advice to clients.

The day was celebrated as a great success, with attendees leaving feeling more educated and empowered to take a stance in helping save our planet, understanding the practical ways where they can be more sustainable in their everyday routines.