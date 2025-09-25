Healthy ageing in Wigan: it’s about living well, not just living longer

As we get older, staying healthy isn’t just about avoiding illness, it’s about feeling good, staying active and connected, and enjoying life.

Wigan Borough is home to more than 66,000 people aged 65 and over. Encouragingly, almost 8 in 10 older adults say they’re in good health. As more of us live longer, it’s important that we focus on helping older adults stay healthy, active, and independent for as long as possible.

Getting older doesn’t mean you have to slow down. It can be a time to enjoy life even more. With a few small changes to your daily routine, you can stay strong, feel connected to others, and keep doing the things you love.

There are simple ways you can stay well as you age:

Community Matters

Keep your mind active : Try puzzles, reading, music, or crafts.

: Try puzzles, reading, music, or crafts. Move daily : Walk, stretch, or do chair exercises.

: Walk, stretch, or do chair exercises. Eat and drink well: Choose fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods like eggs or beans. Drink water often and cut back on sugary snacks and alcohol.

Choose fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods like eggs or beans. Drink water often and cut back on sugary snacks and alcohol. Sleep well : Stick to a routine and avoid caffeine at night.

: Stick to a routine and avoid caffeine at night. Look after yourself : Do things you enjoy and talk to someone if you feel low.

: Do things you enjoy and talk to someone if you feel low. Stay on top of your health : Attend check-ups and take medications as advised.

: Attend check-ups and take medications as advised. Feel good : Keep up with personal care and ask for help when needed.

: Keep up with personal care and ask for help when needed. Stay connected: Join local groups and keep in touch with friends and family.

There is also great local support to help with this. The Ageing in Place Pathfinder is making areas like Worsley Mesnes, Hawkley Hall, and Goose Green more age-friendly, with safer pavements, more benches, and warm, welcoming spaces shaped by older residents’ needs. Services like Be Well Wigan offer tailored fitness and wellbeing support, while Wigan Council’s Age Well page provides useful info on care and health. Age UK Wigan Borough also helps with finances, home support, and social activities.

Together, we can make Wigan Borough a place where everyone has the chance to age well and live life to the fullest.

For more information visit: https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Health-Social-Care/Adults/fit-and-well/index.aspx or https://www.ageuk.org.uk/wiganborough/