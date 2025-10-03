Home Instead Wigan raises over £550 for Alzheimer’s Society at community fundraiser

Home Instead Wigan is proud to announce the success of its recent fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer’s Society, raising over £550 at the Wigan Investment Centre.

​The event, which was held at the Wigan Investment Centre, brought together members of the wider community for a day filled with activities, including a cake sale, raffle, “bag in a bottle” challenge, and pledge board. The raffle was announced on 30th September.

Home Instead Wigan was delighted to be joined by Tony Kilgannon from the Alzheimer’s society along with his colleague, Katie Lewis, who supported the event alongside the local community.

Tony Kilgannon said: “the event was very well organised by Home Instead in Wigan and helped raise in excess of £500 for our charity. We are sincerely grateful for this and know this will go to a great use in supporting local people”

Teamwork in action Home Instead team proudly joined forces with the Alzheimer’s Society to raise awareness and vital funds. Home Instead Wigans Team players, Catherine (left) and Louise (right) shown heling and attending.

Local businesses also played a huge role in making the day a success, with special thanks to local businesses like I Love Snacks, Brian’s Chippy, Red Pepper Café and PLouise Bakes for their generous prizes and donations. An extra heartfelt thank you goes to Alzheimer’s Society for their continued support on the day.

The fundraiser demonstrated the power of community spirit and Home Instead Wigan’s ongoing commitment to supporting people living with dementia across the region.

About Home Instead Wigan

Home Instead Wigan provides high-quality care at home for older people, helping them live independently and with dignity. With a team of compassionate Care Professionals, Home Instead is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults and their families across Wigan. For more information, please call 01942 314235