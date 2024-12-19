Housing People Building Communities and Prima Housing Group lead the way with 'Partnership of the Year' victory

Collaborative housing partners, Housing People, Building Communities and Prima Housing Group, secured a big win, receiving the Partnership of the Year accolade at the UK Housing Awards.

The Awards provide a platform to celebrate success, share innovative ideas, and promote learning across the UK’s social housing sector.

The award was won for the unique approach at HPBC and PHG’s St William’s development in Wigan, where buyers - known as ‘home partners’ - worked alongside contractors, undertaking 500 hours of sweat equity in exchange for a reduction of £10,000 for their home deposit. This allows buyers to enter the property market, where previously, it may have been difficult to raise large amounts for a home deposit.

St William’s development is a new community in Wigan on a site in Ince Green Lane, left vacant since 2017, and in 2020, the Liverpool RC Archdiocese approached HPBC to repurpose the former church and presbytery for affordable housing.

Working in partnership with Prima Housing Group, the development includes 27 new homes: 10 one, two- and three-bedroom units within the church, three apartments in the presbytery, and 14 three-bedroom family houses on the grounds. The design preserves the church's 1911 Gothic-style architecture, retaining its historic charm.

Since 2020, Wigan Council has consistently supported HPBC's unique sweat equity/shared ownership model at St William’s, pledging their backing and delivering on it.

Their commitment was evident at the St William’s launch event in November 2023, where the Leader, David Molyneux, and Cllr Susan Gambles publicly praised the initiative, alongside over 70 attendees, including council officers.

Four councillors have repeatedly joined Saturday Team Build days, working hands-on with home partners and armed forces veterans to help construct the homes. The council is also collaborating with HPBC to identify further sites in Wigan, aiming to expand access to truly affordable housing for local residents.

Councillor Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing at Wigan Council, said: “Well done to the team for this much-deserved recognition. This project creates a new opportunity for people to get on the housing ladder and, as with so many of our housing projects, partnership-working really is the key. We can achieve so much more when we work together with local people, organisations and developers, and this award really recognises the great work to date.”

The Partnership of the Year Award category judges were impressed with the “genuinely innovative and inspiring” model of sweat equity, which they said gave people “a real sense of ownership and a really strong connection to the local community in a number of different ways”. Bringing the former church back into productive use for local community homes also received praise from the judging panel.

Previous award wins for the charity at the St William’s development include Northern Housing Awards July 2024 - Best Affordable Housing Development; Building Innovation Awards October 2024 - Most Innovative Partnership; and Building Innovation Awards October 2024 - Most Innovative Affordable Housing Project. Additionally, HPBC has been shortlisted for the Housing Innovation Awards 2025 in the Most Innovative New Build Scheme category.

Founder and Chair of Housing People Building Communities, Reverend Dr Shannon Ledbetter, said: “It is testimony to the impact of this unique and inspirational model of sweat equity and creating sustainable and loving communities that the judges recognised. We are thrilled to have won this award alongside our partners, Prima Housing Group. We look forward to helping many more people in housing need benefit from this model.”

Chief Executive of Prima Group, John Ghader, said: “Winning a coveted UK Housing Award further demonstrates the scheme works, and if more mortgage lenders supported this shared ownership model, it could be adopted on a bigger scale nationally to help the government meet its ambitious housebuilding targets.

“Partnership-working creates a bigger impact, and at St William’s it has transformed a disused historic landmark on a derelict brownfield site into a thriving, living and breathing asset for the local community, improving the wellbeing of not only home-partners, but the wider neighbourhood.

“By working side-by-side with their future neighbours, home-partners build strong relationships with each other which fosters a community spirit from the outset.”