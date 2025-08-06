Huyton Care Home residents sing and dance the afternoon away with local star Lydia Pearl
The lounge at Roby House was filled with smiles, laughter, and music as Lydia performed a selection of beloved classics, prompting residents to sing along, clap to the beat, and even take to the floor for a dance or two. The event was a heart-warming example of how music can spark joy, evoke memories, and bring people together.
Ruth Baggs, Home Manager at HC-One’s Roby House Care Home, said: “We all had such a wonderful time. Lydia’s voice is beautiful, and her performance really lit up the home. It was lovely to see so many residents up dancing and enjoying themselves. These moments really matter to everyone here.”
The visit from Lydia Pearl is just one of many events taking place at Roby House this summer. With longer, warmer days and a host of outdoor activities on the calendar, summer is a wonderful time for new residents to join the Roby House community. From garden parties and music afternoons to gentle exercise sessions and seasonal refreshments in the sunshine, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
To make it even easier to join the HC-One family, homes in your area, including Roby House, are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees if you or a loved one moves in before August 31. It’s a perfect opportunity to settle into a welcoming, supportive environment while enjoying all the special touches of summer.