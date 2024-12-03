If you are over the state pension age and live in the Wigan borough, make sure you receive the benefits you're entitled to this winter.

Age UK Wigan Borough is committed to helping you access the benefits you are entitled to this winter. Don’t miss out on the support that might be available to you!

According to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, an estimated 4,376 people of pension age living in Wigan are missing out on Pension Credit, resulting in nearly £9 million in unclaimed funds each year.

Age UK Wigan Borough offers a free information and specialist welfare benefit advice service for individuals aged 50 and above. Their advisors are completing benefit entitlement checks to maximize their customer's income making sure they are not missing out on essential support such as Pension Credit.

Their advisers provide guidance on claiming health-related benefits, including Attendance Allowance, and if eligible it doesn’t matter if you have other income or savings as it’s disregarded. Additionally, the service can assist with completing claim forms for those who need help.

Bryonie Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Age UK Wigan Borough, states, “we are very worried that so many in Wigan Borough aren’t getting the help they are entitled to and we don’t want anybody to have a miserable Christmas. There’s lots of help for people to check if they are able to get extra income not just for the cold Winter months but to support them to live at home more comfortably all year round. I would ask everyone to have a discussion with their loved ones and just ask them to give us, or others like CAB a quick call, it could change people’s lives”

Last year, Age UK Wigan Borough helped clients claim over £2.8 million in benefits that would have otherwise gone unclaimed. The benefits they secure for individuals have a significant impact on their lives.

One customer shared, “I would like to say the difference Age UK Wigan Borough has made to my life is life-changing. The dedication, time, and support I received over these past few months will make a difference. I was in a very dark place, not knowing where to turn before I contacted Age UK Wigan Borough.”

Age UK Wigan Borough encourages individuals to call and book a free benefits check with their team. Their contact number is 01942 615880.

To find out more about the information and advice service, please visit their website: Age UK Wigan Borough | Information and Advice.