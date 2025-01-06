In pictures: Wigan hosts first Christmas Cup girls' football tournament

By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Girls football action at the inaugural Wigan Girls Christmas Cup, with more than 50 girls football teams from 29 different clubs from around the North West, taking part in the tournament at Leisure United – Laithwaite Park Hub, Wigan.

Girl’s football tournament – Christmas Cup 2024. Jack Hammond, event organiser and Wigan Girls Football League secretary said: "A fantastic poster for Girls Football in the North West and most importantly Wigan Girls Football League, leading the way to give players an experience of Girls Only Tournaments from U7s to U12s. Congratulations to all 50 teams who came down, followed the plan and persevered with the delays we had throughout the day. Our thoughts go out to the young female from Runcorn who came away with a leg injury, hopefully a speedy recovery. Thank you to all of our referees who were patient and most importantly got our games playing and a massive thanks goes out to the Wigan District Youth League committee who showed huge support for the event."

The inaugural event was a success with 50 teams involved and over 500 players all received a medal of participation.

Christmas Cup Winners results: Eastleigh All Stars U7s - U8s Competition, South Shore - U9s Competition, RS Lionesses - U10s Competition, RS Lionesses - U11s Competition, Cherrybrook Phoenixes U11s - U12s Development Competition, Atherton Town - U12s Competition.

Christmas Cup Runners Up: FGS Super Eagles - U8s Competition, Morecambe - U9s Competition, Pex Hill - U10s Competition, Tiki Taka Roma - U11s Competition, FCB Hoops - U12s Development Competition, Wythenshawe Lionesses U11s - U12s Competition.

FC Britannia (blue kit) v Cherrybrook (red kit) Girls football action.

1. Wigan Girl's Christmas Cup

FC Britannia (blue kit) v Cherrybrook (red kit) Girls football action. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Girls football league - Christmas Cup tournament.

2. Christmas Cup

Girls football league - Christmas Cup tournament. Photo: submitted

FC Britannia (blue kit) v Stockport County FC - Girls football action at the inaugural Wigan Girls Christmas Cup.

3. Wigan Girl's Christmas Cup

FC Britannia (blue kit) v Stockport County FC - Girls football action at the inaugural Wigan Girls Christmas Cup. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Pine Villa FC (pink kit) v Rose Grove FC (red and blue stripe kit) Girls football action.

4. Wigan Girl's Christmas Cup

Pine Villa FC (pink kit) v Rose Grove FC (red and blue stripe kit) Girls football action. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

