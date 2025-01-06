In pictures: Wigan hosts first Christmas Cup girls' football tournament

Girl’s football tournament – Christmas Cup 2024. Jack Hammond, event organiser and Wigan Girls Football League secretary said: "A fantastic poster for Girls Football in the North West and most importantly Wigan Girls Football League, leading the way to give players an experience of Girls Only Tournaments from U7s to U12s. Congratulations to all 50 teams who came down, followed the plan and persevered with the delays we had throughout the day. Our thoughts go out to the young female from Runcorn who came away with a leg injury, hopefully a speedy recovery. Thank you to all of our referees who were patient and most importantly got our games playing and a massive thanks goes out to the Wigan District Youth League committee who showed huge support for the event."
The inaugural event was a success with 50 teams involved and over 500 players all received a medal of participation.
Christmas Cup Winners results: Eastleigh All Stars U7s - U8s Competition, South Shore - U9s Competition, RS Lionesses - U10s Competition, RS Lionesses - U11s Competition, Cherrybrook Phoenixes U11s - U12s Development Competition, Atherton Town - U12s Competition.
Christmas Cup Runners Up: FGS Super Eagles - U8s Competition, Morecambe - U9s Competition, Pex Hill - U10s Competition, Tiki Taka Roma - U11s Competition, FCB Hoops - U12s Development Competition, Wythenshawe Lionesses U11s - U12s Competition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.