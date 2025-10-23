Intergenerational question time at Wigan-based care home

Evelyn and Katie chat in front of the cameras

A Wigan care home welcomed a group of teenagers from a local youth charity as they strive to promote intergenerational partnerships in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Langtree Care Home in Standish is part of the Millennium Care Group, a family-run B-Corp accredited provider which has five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester. The home was visited by three young people from Wigan Youth Zone.

The charity welcomes young people aged eight to 19 (up to 25 for those with additional needs), offering a wide range of activities designed around their interests and passions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running the Youth Zone costs over £2m each year, made possible through the support of the community and grant-giving organisations like Millennium Care, helping to positively impact more than 5,000 young people annually. Millennium Care became Gold Patrons of the Youth Zone in 2023.

On the agenda were one-to-one interviews, delivered by the Youth Zone’s members, Katie, Keeley and Izzy to some of Langtree’s chattiest residents Evelyn, Mary and Tom.

Answering a series of well-thought-out questions and opening up through conversations, the light-hearted session was captured by cameras and brought joy to both parties.

The activity was part of a wider focus for both organisations, the introduction of consistent intergenerational activities, a key element within all homes run by Millennium Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langtree Care Home specialises in nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

Charlotte May, content creator at Millennium Care, said: “It was amazing to see the interactions between the young people and the residents. There are some big personalities at Langtree, and we managed to pair them up really well, which gave each interview a different dynamic.

“The connections we see between residents and the younger generation are really special and I’m looking forward to being able to capture more of that in future projects.”

Keeley, Senior Member at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “Spending time with the residents was actually so fun, they’ve got the best stories and vibes! I didn’t even know care homes could look this nice. Honestly, it felt really good just chatting and having a laugh with them for a bit.”

To learn more about Langtree Care Home and the wider Standish Care Village, visit www.millennium-care.co.uk.