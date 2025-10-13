Knit and natter sessions bring warmth and friendship to Ash Tree House Care Home in Hindley

Residents at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home in Hindley, Wigan, have been enjoying their much-loved Knit and Natter sessions, where they gather together to knit, chat, and enjoy a comforting brew.

The group has become a highlight on the home’s wellbeing calendar, offering residents a relaxing and social way to spend time with friends. The ladies especially enjoy sharing stories, exchanging knitting tips, and admiring each other’s creations, all while surrounded by laughter and friendly conversation. x8g3qyt

These sessions not only encourage creativity but also provide residents with a sense of purpose and belonging. The gentle, mindful activity of knitting helps maintain dexterity and focus, while the social side of the group supports emotional wellbeing and connection.

Ash Tree House Care Home, part of HC-One, the Kind Care Company, takes pride in fostering a warm, welcoming environment where residents can continue to enjoy their hobbies, learn new skills, and take part in meaningful activities that enhance their quality of life.

Resident at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home enjoying knit and natter session at the home

Home Manager at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home, Ben Lee, said: “Our Knit and Natter sessions are always a joy to see. The residents look forward to them every week, it’s such a simple activity, but it brings so much happiness, conversation, and togetherness. It’s wonderful to watch friendships grow and to see everyone smiling and supporting one another.”