Knit and natter sessions bring warmth and friendship to Ash Tree House Care Home in Hindley
The group has become a highlight on the home's wellbeing calendar, offering residents a relaxing and social way to spend time with friends. The ladies especially enjoy sharing stories, exchanging knitting tips, and admiring each other's creations, all while surrounded by laughter and friendly conversation.
These sessions not only encourage creativity but also provide residents with a sense of purpose and belonging. The gentle, mindful activity of knitting helps maintain dexterity and focus, while the social side of the group supports emotional wellbeing and connection.
Ash Tree House Care Home, part of HC-One, the Kind Care Company, takes pride in fostering a warm, welcoming environment where residents can continue to enjoy their hobbies, learn new skills, and take part in meaningful activities that enhance their quality of life.
Home Manager at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home, Ben Lee, said: “Our Knit and Natter sessions are always a joy to see. The residents look forward to them every week, it’s such a simple activity, but it brings so much happiness, conversation, and togetherness. It’s wonderful to watch friendships grow and to see everyone smiling and supporting one another.”