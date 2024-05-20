Lancashire club hosts Wigan Casino themed night to raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spins, kicks and flips – the signature dance moves of Northern Soul – graced the floor of Preston’s New Meadow Street Labour Club, when it hosted a Wigan Casino night that raised £740 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The evening was proposed by club member David Leigh and his partner Rachel Pennington, who organsied a similar event at Lea Club last year that also raised funds for the charity, which decorator David has been supporting for a couple of years in thanks for treatment received by a friend.

A quartet of Northern Soul DJs, who gig throughout the region, donated their services to support David’s fundraising, which was further boosted by a raffle and football card game.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

David and partner Rachel (right) with former club steward Paddy Radcliffe and his treasurer wife Pat