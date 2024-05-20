Lancashire club hosts Wigan Casino themed night to raise funds for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The evening was proposed by club member David Leigh and his partner Rachel Pennington, who organsied a similar event at Lea Club last year that also raised funds for the charity, which decorator David has been supporting for a couple of years in thanks for treatment received by a friend.
A quartet of Northern Soul DJs, who gig throughout the region, donated their services to support David’s fundraising, which was further boosted by a raffle and football card game.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk