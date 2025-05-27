Lansafe Announces AB UK as Chosen Charity Partner for 2025 Through ‘Helping Wigan Thrive’ Initiative

Lansafe is proud to announce AB UK as its first official partner for 2025, selected as part of the newly launched Helping Wigan Thrive initiative. At Lansafe, we have always believed that successful businesses have a responsibility to invest back into the communities that support them. In 2025, we are proud to take our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility to a new level, with the launch of Helping Wigan Thrive 2025: a new initiative we have designed in-house to deliver real, practical impact to charities, Community Interest Companies, and grassroots groups across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many years, Lansafe has run a Charity of the Year initiative, supporting a single local charity with our services and public awareness. However, we recognised that the needs of our community are broader than just charity alone, and impactful work goes far beyond this, leading us to expand our support to include even more groups and organisations making a difference in our town.

Following an extensive nomination and selection process led by Lansafe's newly appointed Community Coordinator Hannah Roby and the Community Board, AB UK was chosen from a strong field of local nominees for their passionate leadership, clear community impact, and exciting future potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB UK is a community-led charity dedicated to supporting families of children with autism and additional needs. Founded by parents navigating their own journeys, AB UK provides SEN playgroups, peer support for parents, and promotes inclusive play and greater autism awareness across Wigan and beyond. Their mission is rooted in kindness, connection, and understanding.

Helping Wigan Thrive Partner Announcement 2025, ABUK (Autism Beaudon Understanding Kindness)

"We’re so excited to be working with AB UK this year" said Hannah Roby, "After reviewing so many amazing nominations, our team and the Helping Wigan Thrive Board felt deeply connected to the work AB UK is doing. Their passion and authenticity really stood out. We can’t wait to see what we can achieve together."

Under the Helping Wigan Thrive 2025 initiative, Lansafe will support AB UK by:

Reducing operational overheads through telecoms, broadband, and IT services.

Providing hands-on volunteer support for events, refurbishments, and administrative and business help.

Using Lansafe’s platform, and the platform of our Community Board, to raise awareness and grow AB UK’s visibility across Wigan and beyond.

Our goal is not just to help them survive, but to thrive, so they can continue their vital work supporting individuals and families with SEN in Wigan and the surrounding areas.

Hannah Roby, Community Coordinator at Lansafe.

A Message from AB UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely thrilled to be selected as Lansafe’s community partner for 2025,” said Cordelia, founder of AB UK. “This partnership means so much to us and the families we support. Working with Lansafe will help us grow our services and reach more people who need us. We can’t wait to get started!”

What’s Next?

Watch this space, as exciting projects and collaborations are already underway with Lansafe and AB UK beginning work together. Keep an eye on Lansafe’s website and channels for updates, stories from the community, and ways to get involved to help Wigan thrive.

To learn more about AB UK, visit: https://abukcharity.co.uk

For media enquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact [email protected]