Last Chance to Nominate Your Health and Care Champion, deadline Tuesday, 11 March

Time is almost up, nominations for the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards close next Tuesday, 11 March. This is your final opportunity to recognise the incredible people making a difference in health and social care across Greater Manchester.

These are the only region-wide awards celebrating everyone in health and care from unwaged carers and volunteers to frontline professionals who go above and beyond. If you know someone who deserves recognition, nominate them now before it’s too late.

The awards are open to individuals or teams, whether paid or unpaid, working in health, social care, or broader community health initiatives. Whether you’re a colleague, friend, or community member, you can shine a spotlight on someone’s dedication and hard work.

The Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester (NHS GM), with support from the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. Award categories include, Community Champion, Volunteer of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and there is a new category, Green Initiative of the Year.

Deadline is Tuesday 11th March

Patients and service users can also say a personal thank you by nominating someone for the People’s Champion Award.

Last year’s winners ranged from nurses and doctors to a hospital chef and a bereavement choir founder supporting those affected by suicide.

It’s quick and easy to submit a nomination. Visit the NHS GM website today and make sure your health and care hero gets the recognition they deserve.

All shortlisted finalists will be invited to a prestigious awards ceremony in July.