Leigh’s Strongest – Community Fitness Event Lifts Weights and Lives in Support of Local Homeless Charity
This one-day community event invites local men and women of all backgrounds and fitness levels to test their strength across five fun, accessible events — from tyre flips and sandbag carries to deadlift holds and farmer’s walks. The competition entry is just £10, with every penny going directly to The Brick to help fight homelessness and poverty in Leigh and Wigan. “Strong people lift weights, but stronger communities lift each other,” says Michael Johnson founder of House of Grit & Glory. “This event is about more than physical strength — it’s about pulling together as a town to lift up those who need us most.”
The gym, which already offers inclusive fitness services and an on-site crèche, has a history of community involvement — including running soup kitchens at Christmas. This event is the next chapter in its mission to create positive local impact through strength, support, and solidarity.
Event Details Event Name: Leigh’s Strongest – Lift for The Brick Date: 10/08/2025 Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Location: House of Grit & Glory Entry Fee: £10 for participants, free/donations (spectators) For more information, to register, or to donate: Contact: [email protected]