Leigh’s Strongest – Community Fitness Event Lifts Weights and Lives in Support of Local Homeless Charity

Strong people lift weights strong communities lift each other. House of Grit & Glory, an independent gym at the heart of Leigh, is proud to announce the launch of “Leigh’s Strongest”, a grassroots Strongman and Strongwoman competition taking place on the 10/08/25 — with 100% of proceeds donated to local homeless charity The Brick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This one-day community event invites local men and women of all backgrounds and fitness levels to test their strength across five fun, accessible events — from tyre flips and sandbag carries to deadlift holds and farmer’s walks. The competition entry is just £10, with every penny going directly to The Brick to help fight homelessness and poverty in Leigh and Wigan. “Strong people lift weights, but stronger communities lift each other,” says Michael Johnson founder of House of Grit & Glory. “This event is about more than physical strength — it’s about pulling together as a town to lift up those who need us most.”

The gym, which already offers inclusive fitness services and an on-site crèche, has a history of community involvement — including running soup kitchens at Christmas. This event is the next chapter in its mission to create positive local impact through strength, support, and solidarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event Details Event Name: Leigh’s Strongest – Lift for The Brick Date: 10/08/2025 Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Location: House of Grit & Glory Entry Fee: £10 for participants, free/donations (spectators) For more information, to register, or to donate: Contact: [email protected]