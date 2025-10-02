Life in Place from Anchor hosts Macmillan Coffee Morning at The Standard to fundraise for cancer research
The Macmillan Coffee Morning is the charity’s biggest annual fundraising event, and saw Anchor open its doors to residents, colleagues and members of the wider community to raise money for an important cause. The event raised money through the sale of cakes, teas, and coffees, all in aid of helping Macmillan charity to continue its invaluable work supporting individuals and families affected by cancer.
Macmillan provides one-on-one nursing and emotional care for individuals and their families living with cancer in the UK, helping them to navigate practical challenges and offering tailored financial advice.
Liz Brown, Sales Consultant, spokespersonfor Anchor, commented: “We’re proud to support such a vital cause. Cancer touches so many lives, and through events like Macmillan Coffee Mornings, we can help Macmillan provide practical, emotional, and financial support when people need it most, and are proud to have raised some money as a result.”
The Standard is a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments, available for sale exclusively to buyers aged 55+.
For more information about The Standard and apartments available, or to visit the show home, visit the-standard.org.uk or call 01942 943179.