Lillian’s: Leigh’s New Tapas & Cocktail Bar Brings Vibrancy and Flavour to Chapel Street

Located on Chapel Street, Lillian’s isn’t just a place to eat and drink — it’s an experience.

Rooted in a spirit of togetherness, owner Jo Francis has transformed a once run-down building into a buzzing, stylish space where neighbours become friends, and every visit feels special.

Since opening in early April, the bar has garnered over 30 five-star reviews on Facebook and attracted more than 2,500 followers.

Lillian’s offers a menu of flavourful small plates, perfect for sharing, and a creative cocktail list.

The atmosphere is vibrant and the décor chic, making it an ideal spot for brunch, intimate dinners, or lively evenings out.​

Visitors are singing the bar’s praises for its creative cocktails, fun atmosphere, chic décor, and friendly team who go above and beyond to make every visit memorable.

"We were met by the owner with the biggest warm welcome you can get – and the service just got better and better," shared one happy customer.

"The food was delicious, the atmosphere buzzing, and the bill for five of us was a lot less than expected. Thank you for a lovely evening!"

Jo’s journey to opening Lillian’s hasn’t been without challenges.

Delays caused by unreliable contractors tested her resilience, but, with determination and the right people coming along at the right time, she has created a breathtaking space that Leigh can proudly call its own.

Jo Francis, reflecting on the journey to opening Lillian’s, said

“It’s been blood, sweat, and a lot of tears, but seeing the community’s response makes every moment worth it. I’m overwhelmed with the love and support we’ve received already.”​

Lillian’s is open Wednesday through Sunday, serving lunch through to late evening.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via www.lillians.co.uk

Address:

Address: 190 Chapel Street, Leigh, Greater Manchester, WN7 2DW

